Ubisoft reveals first set of RE:L0:AD matches

Ubisoft has revealed the first set of matches that will be played in RE:L0:AD, also known as Reload. The competition will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and it will offer fans a first look at how professional teams play on Rainbow Six Siege X.

The first set of RE:L0:AD matches (From: Ubisoft)

Including the 20 R6 Share 2025 Partnered Teams, the first day of action will include ten matches. All of these games will follow a BO1 format, which means the room for mistakes will be really small.

Here are all of the Reload matches that will be played on May 10, 2025:

12 AM GMT: CAG Osaka vs. BNK FEARX

12 AM GMT: FURIA Esports vs. Elevate

1:30 PM GMT: Cloud9 vs. PSG Talon

1:30 PM GMT: Wildcard vs. SCARZ

3 PM GMT: DarkZero Esports vs. Fnatic

3 PM GMT: Team Falcons vs. LOUD

4:30 PM GMT: G2 Esports vs. Spacestation Gaming

4:30 PM GMT: FaZe Clan vs. Team BDS

6 PM GMT: w7m esports vs. M80

6 PM GMT: Team Secret vs. Team Liquid

The matches will be streamed on Ubisoft's official Twitch streams Rainbow6 and Rainbow6Bravo. The games will also be streamed on Ubisoft's official YouTube channel.

