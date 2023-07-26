Ubisoft releases new R6 Share skins including Oxygen Esports, MNM Gaming, Black Dragons, and more

As we approach the end of Operation Dread Factor, Ubisoft has released new R6 Share Tier 2 bundles, including Oxygen Esports, Black Dragons, and MNM Gaming, among others.

We expect some of these bundles to be new favorites for many players in the Siege community, so keep reading to not miss out on anything!

Here are all the R6 Share Tier 2 bundles released by Ubisoft on Jul. 26!

SANDBOX Gaming

SANDBOX Gaming's R6 Share bundle is one of the best out there, not only because of their skin cosmetic but also because of the team's operator card background. On it, we can see two cats, making this bundle unique!

Wildcard Gaming

Wildcard Gaming's skin is possibly one of the best in yesterday's drop. Unfortunately, we don't expect many players to get it due to Smoke often picking the shotgun instead of the FMG-9.

MIBR

MIBR has gone for a purple cosmetic, which reminds us of Team oNe's Valkyrie and Warden skin. This cosmetic can be used in Wamai and Mute, two operators that we see often being played in Rainbow Six Siege.

Black Dragons

Black Dragons have gone for an easy and safe concept: gold and black. The skin is also for two of the most played operators in Rainbow Six Siege, Sledge and Thatcher. Nothing can go wrong here.

Beastcoast

Finally, Vigil's K1A has been given an R6 Share skin! Beastcoast have decided to pick the South Korean operator, one of the best roamers in the game. This is possibly one of the best bundles released this week.

Oxygen Esports

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new anime girl in Rainbow Six Siege! Following the footsteps of Elevate and SANDBOX Gaming, Oxygen Esports have created their own. Will it be a success?

Knights

Knights' consistency in R6 Share is astonishing. When they drop a skin, you know it's going to be a good one. This is not an exception. Just imagine combining this skin for Thermite's 556 XI with his exclusive Rick and Morty bundle?

Virtus.pro

Virtus.pro's skin for Mozzie and Aruni's P10 RONI is back to Rainbow Six Siege after being released for a short time. Unfortunately, the team has decided to not create its own card background. It looks a bit boring.

MNM Gaming

MNM Gaming have done it again! The Chinese and British organization have created another great bundle, including the famous marshmallows and more. On top of that, the operator card background is beautiful. Surely, one of the best in the collection.

Wolves Esports

Wolves Esports have decided to go with Finka and Fuze's LMG, a weapon that used to be insanely good about a year ago. Now, unfortunately for the Frenchmen, it's hardly used.

What's the price for a Tier 2 R6 Share bundle?

As of now, R6 Share bundles are in Rainbow Six Siege's store for 720 R6 Credits.

Keep in mind that 50% of the proceeds of a team bundle are given to the respective organization, while a 20% of every purchase is given to all the teams included in the program. The rest is used to fund the Rainbow Six Siege Esports Circuit.