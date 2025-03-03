Ubisoft confirms DX11 is leaving Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Prep Phase, move to DX12 seen as "essential"

As unveiled during the Six Invitational 2025 Finals played in Boston's MGM Music Hall, Ubisoft's plans for Rainbow Six Siege's future are ambitious.

With the eventual release of Rainbow Six Siege X and its upcoming presentation, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 13, fans are extremely thrilled about the game's next steps. However, it's important to let go to continue going forward.

Alongside the release of Operation Prep Phase, which will mark the start of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 and will bring a new attacker, Rauora, Ubisoft also confirmed the decision to stop using DX11 and move to DX12.

Ubisoft first attempted the change in Operation Twin Shells, but had to revert the decision due to DX12 performing below the expectations.

In a statement released on Rainbow Six Siege's official X account, Ubisoft admitted that the "move to DX12 is essential." While not much information has been revealed yet, Rainbow Six Siege X will probably need DX12 to be supported; therefore, using Operation Prep Phase as a start is vital to make sure that everything works as expected ahead of the change.

According to Ubisoft's statement, "only 1.4% of PC players cannot transition to DX12, and our hope is that these players are able to make the move in the shortest possible time."

Additionally, Ubisoft admitted that "the collaboration with the community during Y9S4 has helped resolve the performance issues identified during the DX12 implementation, just in time for the Y10S1.0 Patch.

