Ubisoft bans Budega for two years, competitive fine of USD$10,000 issued against M80

On February 9, M80's clash against DarkZero Esports ended with the team's coach Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo aggresively approaching the purple roster right after the conclusion of the match. Shortly after, Ubisoft announced the decision to eject Budega and Igor "Vivas" Vivas from the Six Invitational 2025 due to their behaviour.

Only one day after the match, Ubisoft has announced the decision to ban M80's coach Budega for two years as well as issuing a competitive fine of USD$10,000 against the North American esports organization. The Brazilian coach will be able to come back to the scene following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2027.

Additionally, Ubisoft has decided to give M80's team manager Igor "Vivas" Vivas a "minor misconduct penalty with a warning" due to his behaviour following the conclusion of the match.

Ubisoft decision comes one hour after M80's elimination from the Six Invitational 2025 as the North America League team lost against CAG Osaka in the Lower Bracket Round 1 while playing with no coach.

This isn't the first time that Budega is suspended from Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene. During the Six Charlotte Major, Ubisoft banned the Brazilian coach for one year as well as issuing XSET a competitive fine of USD$5,000.

