Team Joel becomes first knocked out side of Six Invitational 2025

Team Joel have been mathematically knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 after the roster's defeat against Unwanted.

Despite still having to play one more match, the Asian-majority roster can finish the group stage with a maximum of four points; the same amount as M80, who took the fish down in the first day of action.

Since the team's core was put together by Bleed Esports in March 2023, the squad had always survived to the first phase. While in Atlanta and Manchester they got out of the play-ins, the team finished in the Top 12 of the Six Invitational 2024. Eventually, the best result came at the Esports World Cup 2024, where they reached the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately for them, the magic was lost after the team made multiple staff tweaks and a player change, with Adam "nudl" Hryceniak replacing Taylor "Terdsta" Ching and Lucas "Korey" Zwingmann and Liu "Nado" Zhenyu joining to replace the now-Team BDS assistant coach Julio "Julio" Giacomelli.

In Boston, Team Joel's 0-2 defeat against Team Liquid was followed by another 0-2 defeat, this time against M80. The final straw came earlier today, when the team lost in a one-sided defeat against Unwanted.

With this result, Asia's only representative is out of the Six Invitational 2025 as the only APAC regions left are Japan (CAG Osaka and SCARZ) and South Korea (PSG Talon).

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.