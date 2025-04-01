Team BDS reveal Rainbow Six Siege roster for 2025 season

Almost one month after Team Falcons picked up the Esports World Cup 2024 champions and Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists, Team BDS have finally revealed the organization's Rainbow Six Siege roster for the 2025 season.

Team BDS have signed two former Wolves Esports players in the French duo Vivien "Lasmooo" Berthelot and Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud, as well as the pack's former staff members Laurie "Lyloun" Lagier and Louis "Helbee" Bureau.

Additionally, the lineup includes three players who competed for different teams in the 2024 season. The most experienced of the trio is the former Fnatic, G2 Esports, and Team Secret player Jake "Virtue" Grannan, who won the Six Invitational 2023 for the samurai.

To complete the roster the team included Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli and Davey "Freq" Hendriks, from Team Falcons and WYLDE, respectively. It's worth mentioning that both players competed together for Team 86 in Europe's Tier 2.

Finally, the staff team has been closed with the signing of Loïc "Eden" Sennepin, who previously worked for MNM Gaming and Team Falcons, among others, and now will be in Team BDS as a Coach alongside the previously mentioned Lyloun and Helbee.

Team BDS' new Rainbow Six Siege roster will make its official debut in Rio de Janeiro's Reload, which will be played on Rainbow Six Siege X. The competition will be played between May 8 and May 18.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.