Team Falcons reveal the signing of former Team BDS roster

Team Falcons have revealed the acquisition of the former Team BDS roster to compete in Rainbow Six Siege's 2025 competitive season.

The announcement has come two weeks after Team Falcons' decision to part ways with the organization's former MENA League roster. At the Six Invitational 2025, Team Falcons' previous lineup was one map away from reaching the tournament's Top 6.

Under the Swiss esports organization, the French core won the Six Jönköping Major and the Gamers8 2023. After the roster welcomed the former MNM Gaming players Fatih "Solotov" Türker and Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard, the Europeans reached back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finals, won the Esports World Cup 2024, and finished in second place at the Six Invitational 2025.

Despite changing teams, the Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists haven't suffered any changes; therefore, it's fair to say Team Falcons are now one of the favorites to fight for international championships throughout the upcoming season.

The team's lineup isn't the only part of the former Team BDS squad that has remained unchanged, as all Samy "Stooflex" Smail, Mees "eaglemees" van der Arend, and Julio "Julio" Giacomelli will be working in the roster's staff team.

Team Falcons' new lineup is expected to make its official debut in Rio de Janeiro's Reload. At the same time, Team Falcons will compete in the Europe and MENA League 2025; although the competition isn't expected to start until June 2025.

Meanwhile, considering that Team BDS have a spot in the R6 Share 2025 Program, the Swiss esports organization is expected to compete in Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming competitive season.

