Team BDS allow Rainbow Six Siege roster to explore options ahead of 2025 season, players "available for discussions with interested parties"

Team BDS’ coach Samy “Stooflex” Smail has announced on his personal X account (formerly Twitter) the organization’s decision to allow the players “to explore options.”

The Frenchman also revealed that nothing has been signed yet as the roster is now “available for discussions with interested parties.”

Team BDS joined the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene in May 2019. Since then, the Swiss esports organization has made around USD4$M in prize pool earnings, which makes it the highest-earning team in the history of the game.

Among many other achievements, Team BDS’ best results include:

Gamers8 2022: 1st

Gamers8 2023: 1st

Esports World Cup 2024: 1st

Six Jönköping Major: 1st

BLAST R6 Major Manchester: 2nd

BLAST R6 Major Montreal: 2nd

Six Invitational 2025: 2nd

Six Invitational 2020: 3rd - 4th

If we only focus on the team’s results during the last year, the roster earned almost USD$1.5M as they were three BO5s away from winning every competition in the calendar, as they reached every international grand final as well as winning every Europe League 2024 stage played in the season.

Considering the team’s performances throughout Year 9, despite losing the Six Invitational 2025 grand final, it's fair to say we're talking about the most consistent roster in the scene nowadays. Therefore, we expect many esports organizations to be really interested in acquiring the French-majority lineup.

At the same time, it's hard to predict what Team BDS will do ahead of the upcoming season. With the esports organization owning a spot in the R6 Share 2025 Program, we should expect the brand to acquire a brand-new roster to be part of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. However, just like w7m esports and Fluxo's situation, we could see a different esports organization acquiring Team BDS' R6 Share 2025 spot. For more information about the skins program, check out our R6 Share 2025 guide.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.