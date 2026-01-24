Six Invitational 2026: Calendar, matches, results, and more!

Primary Subject : Six Invitational 2026

: Six Invitational 2026 Key Update : The Six Invitational 2026 group stage matches have been confirmed.

: The Six Invitational 2026 group stage matches have been confirmed. Status : Confirmed

: Confirmed Last Verified : January 24, 2026

: January 24, 2026 The Six Invitational 2026 is Rainbow Six Siege X's most important competition of the year with a prize pool of USD$3M.

The Six Invitational 2026 is just around the corner! Fans from all around the world are now looking forward to the start of the competition as some of the best Rainbow Six Siege X teams will travel to Paris, France, to fight for the hammer.

In this article you'll find all of the matches that will be played in the competition, including Six Invitational 2026 schedule, results, games, and more!

Six Invitational 2026 Calendar

The Six Invitational 2026 will begin on February 2 and conclude on February 15. The competition will be divided into three phases, including the Group Stage, the Playoffs, and the Finals. Here's how long each will last for:

Group Stage : February 2 to February 6

: February 2 to February 6 Playoffs : February 8 to February 10

: February 8 to February 10 Finals: February 13 to February 15

On January 19, Ubisoft revealed how the Six Invitational 2026 groups would look like. Meanwhile, on January 23, Ubisoft revealed the order and the chosen stream for each group stage match.

Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage

To make it easier for you, we have gathered all of the Six Invitational 2026 matches that will be disputed in the first five days of action. We will update this article as the games are played.

February 2

11 AM CET : Project Zero vs. BNK FEARX

: Project Zero vs. BNK FEARX 2:30 PM CET : Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Weibo Gaming

: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Weibo Gaming 6 PM CET : Dplus KIA vs. Black Dragons

: Dplus KIA vs. Black Dragons 9:30 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion

11 AM CET : Daystar vs. Elevate

: Daystar vs. Elevate 2:30 PM CET : Team Falcons vs. FURIA

: Team Falcons vs. FURIA 6 PM CET : Spacestation vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

: Spacestation vs. ENTERPRISE Esports 9:30 PM CET: Team Secret vs. Oxygen Esports

February 3

11 AM CET : Team Falcons vs. Elevate

: Team Falcons vs. Elevate 2:30 PM CET : Wildcard vs. Daystar

: Wildcard vs. Daystar 6 PM CET : Fluxo W7M vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

: Fluxo W7M vs. ENTERPRISE Esports 9:30 PM CET: Spacestation vs. Team Secret

11 AM CET : Weibo Gaming vs. BNK FEARX

: Weibo Gaming vs. BNK FEARX 2:30 PM CET : Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. M80

: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. M80 6 PM CET : Shopify Rebellion vs. Dplus KIA

: Shopify Rebellion vs. Dplus KIA 9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Black Dragons

February 4

11 AM CET : Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Project Zero

: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Project Zero 2:30 PM CET : M80 vs. Weibo Gaming

: M80 vs. Weibo Gaming 6 PM CET : G2 Esports vs. Dplus KIA

: G2 Esports vs. Dplus KIA 9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Shopify Rebellion

11 AM CET : FURIA Esports vs. Elevate

: FURIA Esports vs. Elevate 2:30 PM CET : Wildcard vs. Team Falcons

: Wildcard vs. Team Falcons 6 PM CET : Team Secret vs. ENTERPRISE Esports

: Team Secret vs. ENTERPRISE Esports 9:30 PM CET: Fluxo W7M vs. Oxygen Esports

February 5

11 AM CET : Daystar vs. FURIA Esports

: Daystar vs. FURIA Esports 2:30 PM CET : Elevate vs. Wildcard

: Elevate vs. Wildcard 6 PM CET : Team Secret vs. Fluxo W7M

: Team Secret vs. Fluxo W7M 9:30 PM CET: Spacestation vs. Oxygen Esports

11 AM CET : BNK FEARX vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

: BNK FEARX vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas 2:30 PM CET : M80 vs. Project Zero

: M80 vs. Project Zero 6 PM CET : FaZe Clan vs. Dplus KIA

: FaZe Clan vs. Dplus KIA 9:30 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Black Dragons

February 6

11 AM CET : Weibo Gaming vs. Project Zero

: Weibo Gaming vs. Project Zero 2:30 PM CET : M80 vs. BNK FEARX

: M80 vs. BNK FEARX 6 PM CET : Shopify Rebellion vs. Black Dragons

: Shopify Rebellion vs. Black Dragons 9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. G2 Esports

11 AM CET : Team Falcons vs. Daystar

: Team Falcons vs. Daystar 2:30 PM CET : FURIA Esports vs. Wildcard

: FURIA Esports vs. Wildcard 6 PM CET : Spacestation vs. Fluxo W7M

: Spacestation vs. Fluxo W7M 9:30 PM CET: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Oxygen Esports

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.