Six Invitational 2026: Calendar, matches, results, and more!

- Primary Subject: Six Invitational 2026
- Key Update: The Six Invitational 2026 group stage matches have been confirmed.
- Status: Confirmed
- Last Verified: January 24, 2026
- The Six Invitational 2026 is Rainbow Six Siege X's most important competition of the year with a prize pool of USD$3M.
The Six Invitational 2026 is just around the corner! Fans from all around the world are now looking forward to the start of the competition as some of the best Rainbow Six Siege X teams will travel to Paris, France, to fight for the hammer.
In this article you'll find all of the matches that will be played in the competition, including Six Invitational 2026 schedule, results, games, and more!
Six Invitational 2026 Calendar
The Six Invitational 2026 will begin on February 2 and conclude on February 15. The competition will be divided into three phases, including the Group Stage, the Playoffs, and the Finals. Here's how long each will last for:
- Group Stage: February 2 to February 6
- Playoffs: February 8 to February 10
- Finals: February 13 to February 15
On January 19, Ubisoft revealed how the Six Invitational 2026 groups would look like. Meanwhile, on January 23, Ubisoft revealed the order and the chosen stream for each group stage match.
Six Invitational 2026 Group Stage
To make it easier for you, we have gathered all of the Six Invitational 2026 matches that will be disputed in the first five days of action. We will update this article as the games are played.
February 2
Stream A
- 11 AM CET: Project Zero vs. BNK FEARX
- 2:30 PM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Weibo Gaming
- 6 PM CET: Dplus KIA vs. Black Dragons
- 9:30 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion
Stream B
- 11 AM CET: Daystar vs. Elevate
- 2:30 PM CET: Team Falcons vs. FURIA
- 6 PM CET: Spacestation vs. ENTERPRISE Esports
- 9:30 PM CET: Team Secret vs. Oxygen Esports
February 3
Stream A
- 11 AM CET: Team Falcons vs. Elevate
- 2:30 PM CET: Wildcard vs. Daystar
- 6 PM CET: Fluxo W7M vs. ENTERPRISE Esports
- 9:30 PM CET: Spacestation vs. Team Secret
Stream B
- 11 AM CET: Weibo Gaming vs. BNK FEARX
- 2:30 PM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. M80
- 6 PM CET: Shopify Rebellion vs. Dplus KIA
- 9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Black Dragons
February 4
Stream A
- 11 AM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Project Zero
- 2:30 PM CET: M80 vs. Weibo Gaming
- 6 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Dplus KIA
- 9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Shopify Rebellion
Stream B
- 11 AM CET: FURIA Esports vs. Elevate
- 2:30 PM CET: Wildcard vs. Team Falcons
- 6 PM CET: Team Secret vs. ENTERPRISE Esports
- 9:30 PM CET: Fluxo W7M vs. Oxygen Esports
February 5
Stream A
- 11 AM CET: Daystar vs. FURIA Esports
- 2:30 PM CET: Elevate vs. Wildcard
- 6 PM CET: Team Secret vs. Fluxo W7M
- 9:30 PM CET: Spacestation vs. Oxygen Esports
Stream B
- 11 AM CET: BNK FEARX vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
- 2:30 PM CET: M80 vs. Project Zero
- 6 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Dplus KIA
- 9:30 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Black Dragons
February 6
Stream A
- 11 AM CET: Weibo Gaming vs. Project Zero
- 2:30 PM CET: M80 vs. BNK FEARX
- 6 PM CET: Shopify Rebellion vs. Black Dragons
- 9:30 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. G2 Esports
Stream B
- 11 AM CET: Team Falcons vs. Daystar
- 2:30 PM CET: FURIA Esports vs. Wildcard
- 6 PM CET: Spacestation vs. Fluxo W7M
- 9:30 PM CET: ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Oxygen Esports
For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.