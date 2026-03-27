Spacestation unveil new Rainbow Six Siege roster for Year 11

Spacestation have unveiled their new Rainbow Six Siege roster to compete in Year 11. The astronauts' new lineup heavily contrats with their previous roster due to its lack of experience, with former Oxygen Esports and Cloud9 player Mitch "Dream" Malson being the most experienced player in the squad.

Other than the 27-year-old, the only player in the team with a full season in North America's top flight is Dream's former teammate at Cloud9, Jesse "Gity" Auger. Meanwhile, former ENVY player Aiden "Aiden" Force made his debut in last year's Stage 2 whilst former DarkZero Esports player Rival only competed in two North America League 2025 Regional Finals games for the purple roster, against Wildcard and Shopify Rebellion.

Last but not least, the team also includes Blake "Raid" Waterman, one of the most hyped talents in North America's Tier 2 and Tier 3 scenes. He spent the last few months playing for Karn & Co, where he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.14 in 6 maps played in North America's Six Invitational 2026 LCQ.

Spacestation's coaching staff includes former Team Heretics' head coach David "DMC" McPherson and former DarkZero Esports analyst Leo "Coma" Clark.