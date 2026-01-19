Ubisoft reveal Six Invitational 2026 groups

Ubisoft have today unveiled the groups of the Six Invitational 2026. Each group consists of five teams. As in previous years of the Six Invitational, the top seed of each group will automatically qualify for the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. Teams that finish between second and third in their respective groups will move to the Upper Bracket Round 1 whilst teams in fourth place will start the playoffs from the Lower Bracket Round 1. Finally, the team at the bottom of each group by the conclusion of the group stage will be eliminated.

Here’s a look at how the Six Invitational 2026 groups have been drawn:

Group A : Weibo Gaming, M80, FEARX, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Project Zero.

: Weibo Gaming, M80, FEARX, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Project Zero. Group B : Team Falcons, FURIA, Elevate, Wildcard, and Daystar

: Team Falcons, FURIA, Elevate, Wildcard, and Daystar Group C : FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Shopify Rebellion, Dplus, Black Dragons

: FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, Shopify Rebellion, Dplus, Black Dragons Group D: Spacestation, Team Secret, Fluxo W7M, ENTERPRISE Esports, Oxygen Esports.

Group C stands out for its strength as FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, and Shopify Rebellion are expected to hold a fierce fight for the top spot. It's worth mentioning that G2 Esports haven't lost a Six Invitational group stage match since the Six Invitational 2023.

Meanwhile, Group D possibly is the most even group in the competition. Including Esports World Cup 2025 champions Team Secret, North America League 2025 champions Spacestation, Oceania's best roster, ENTERPRISE Esports, as well as BLAST R6 Major Montreal champions Fluxo W7M and Six Invitational 2025 Top 8, Oxygen Esports.

In the other two groups, M80 are expected to lead the standings of Group A. Meanwhile, Team Falcons and FURIA will potentially lead the standings in Group B.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.