The BLAST R6 Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff will be the first phase of the professional division in the old continent's top flight for Year 11. The best four teams will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

This is a high-pace competition where all mistakes will be heavily punished. The ten teams in the competition have been divided into two groups of five rosters each.

Based on the last two seasons, G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Team Secret are the favourites to qualify for Salt Lake City, Utah. However, fans expect a tough fight for the fourth seed.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming matches in the Europe and MENA League division, including groups, scores, format, and more:

Group Stage

The BLAST R6 Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff is formed by two groups, including:

Group A

Group B

The winner of each group will directly move to the playoffs' Upper Bracket Semifinals. Then, seeds two and three will follow, moving to the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. Finally, fourth seeds will move to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals. The bottom seed of each group will be eliminated.

Calendar

Here's a look at the playdays of the BLAST R6 Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff:

March 30

6 PM CEST: Shifters vs. Team Heretics

7 PM CEST: Geekay Esports vs. Ex-Team Secret Academy

8 PM CEST: Fnatic vs. Virtus.pro

9 PM CEST: Team Secret vs. Twisted Minds

March 31

6 PM CEST: Fnatic vs. Team Heretics

7 PM CEST: Geekay Esports vs. Twisted Minds

8 PM CEST: Virtus.pro vs. G2 Esports

9 PM CEST: Ex-Team Secret Academy vs. Team Falcons

April 6

6 PM CEST: Team Heretics vs. G2 Esports

7 PM CEST: Team Falcons vs. Twisted Minds

8 PM CEST: Geekay Esports vs. Team Secret

9 PM CEST: Fnatic vs. Shifters

April 7

6 PM CEST: Twisted Minds vs. Ex-Team Secret Academy

7 PM CEST: Team Falcons vs. Team Secret

8 PM CEST: G2 Esports vs. Shifters

9 PM CEST: Virtus.pro vs. Team Heretics

April 8

6 PM CEST: Team Secret vs. Ex-Team Secret Academy

7 PM CEST: Team Falcons vs. Geekay Esports

8 PM CEST: G2 Esports vs. Fnatic

9 PM CEST: Shifters vs. Virtus.pro

April 21

TBA: Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 1

TBA: Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 2

TBA: Lower Bracket Quarterfinal 1

April 22

TBA: Lower Bracket Quarterfinal 2

TBA: Upper Bracket Semifinal 1

TBA: Upper Bracket Semifinal 2

April 23

TBA: Lower Bracket Semifinal 1

TBA: Lower Bracket Semifinal 2

April 24

TBA: Upper Bracket Final

TBA: Lower Bracket Final

Note: There will also be seeding matches for fifth and seventh place. However, the schedule for both matches hasn't been announced yet.

As you can see, the format used in the Kickoff divisions will be extremely quick where all mistakes will be heavily punished. Whilst group stage games will be BO1 series, playoffs will be BO3. You can watch the BLAST R6 Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff matches here.