CN League 2026 Kickoff playoffs bracket revealed

The CN League 2026 Kickoff Group Stage concluded today and we finally know what teams will compete in the playoffs to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City.

In Group A, All Gamers topped the standings after four regulation victories, assembling a round difference of +17 after winning 28 of the 39 rounds they played. They were followed by KINGZERO eSports (8 points) and One Coin (6 points). Meanwhile, My Queen finished in fourth place with only three points whereas Titan Esports Club where eliminated after finishing in fifth position.

Lastly, Group B was tougher as EDward Gaming topped the standings with 11 points closely followed by Four Angry Men with 9 points. TYLOO followed them with 6 points, whilst Wolves Esports finished in fourth place with four points. Finally, Leviatán Soul finished at the bottom of Group B's standings with 0 points as they collected three flawless defeats and a 1-7 loss. In other words, Leviatán Soul could only win one of the 29 rounds they played in the CN League 2026 Kickoff Group Stage.

For those unaware, the CN League 2026 Kickoff Playoffs will work slighly differently to the format seen in Europe and MENA, North America, and South America. In China, the eight remaining teams after the conclusion of the group stage are all placed in the Upper Bracket. Therefore, regardless of their group stage performance, all teams will have two chances in the playoffs as a defeat will push them to the Lower Bracket.

Here's a look at how the CN League 2026 Kickoff Playoff bracket currently looks like:

April 18 (8 AM CEST) : All Gamers vs. Wolves Esports

: All Gamers vs. Wolves Esports April 18 (11:30 AM CEST) : One Coin vs. Four Angry Men

: One Coin vs. Four Angry Men April 19 (8 AM CEST) : KINGZERO eSports vs. TYLOO

: KINGZERO eSports vs. TYLOO April 19 (11:30 AM CEST): My Queen vs. EDward Gaming

Based on what we have seen in the group stage, it's very likely that, on April 18, All Gamers and Four Angry Men end up facing off at 3 PM CEST as the winner will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, on April 19, Group B's winner EDward Gaming will likely face off against the winner of the match between KINGZERO eSports and Y.