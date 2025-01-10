Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals: Everything you need to know

Throughout this weekend, the best four teams in North America and the best four teams in Europe will fight in their respective finals for a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025.

In this article, we will talk about the North American qualifier. The four remaining teams alive, including Wildcard, Oxygen Esports, Loyalty Is Scarce, and Team Cruelty, will clash as the winner will clinch the region's last spot to compete in Boston, Massachusetts.

Keep on reading to know more about the Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals:

Dates

The Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals will be played between January 11 and January 12.

These aren't the only finals taking place this weekend as fans will also be able to follow the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals.

Format and schedule

The Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals will consist of a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. Here's a look at the schedule for this weekend's finals:

Note: Times are subject to change depending on the length of each game.

Upper Bracket Semifinals (January 11, 5 PM ET) : Wildcard vs. Team Cruelty

: Wildcard vs. Team Cruelty Upper Bracket Semifinals (January 11, 9 PM ET) : Oxygen Esports vs. Loyalty Is Scarce

: Oxygen Esports vs. Loyalty Is Scarce Lower Bracket Semifinal (January 11, 11 PM ET) : Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal 2

: Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 Upper Bracket Final (January 12, 5 PM ET) : Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal 2

: Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 Lower Bracket Final (January 12, 9 PM ET) : Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal

: Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal Grand Final (January 12, 11 PM ET): Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final

Teams

Here's a brief look at the four teams that will compete in this weekend's Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals:

Wildcard

Wildcard's roster is one of the two favorites alongside Oxygen Esports to take North America's final spot to play at the Six Invitational 2025.

The organization has gone through multiple changes and so has the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster. In August 2024, after missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024, the squad parted ways with the highly-experienced players Franklyn "VertcL" Cordero and Nathanial "Rampy" Duvall to make way for Jacob "Bae" Dowling and Chris "Spiff" Park.

Overall, Wildcard's squad is a mix of experience and talent. Profiles like the two-time Six Invitational champion Dylan "Bosco" Bosco and the four-time Six Major-bound Evan "Kanzen" Bushore coexist with Brady "Spiker" Lukens and the previously mentioned Bae and Spiff, whose experience is limited. However, it's worth mentioning that Spiff's only international performance was for Astralis at the Six Invitational 2023 as he helped the squad to finish among the tournament's best six sides.

As if that wasn't enough, Wildcard's coach is the Six Berlin Major champion Matthew "meepeY" Sharples, making this squad one of the most interesting in the region.

Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports is the second favorite to win this weekend's qualifier. The team's results throughout the season have been extremely shaky and a fourth-place finish in the first stage was followed by an eighth-place finish in the second.

While Oxygen Esports' second stage performances may look terrible after only winning one of the team's eight matches, all of the roster's games were close: six of the team's seven defeats reached round twelve, with the only exception being a 4-7 defeat against LOS.

Following the team's negative second split, Oxygen Esports was one match away from qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal as they lost against CL4L in North America's closed qualifier. Despite a season full of ups and downs, Oxygen Esports are now one qualifier away from making it to what would be the team's fourth Six Invitational.

The only player left from the roster that finished in third place at the Six Invitational 2023 is Ethan "Nuers" James. However, he's not the only player in the team with Six Invitational experience as Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira, and Evan "Yoggah" Nelson have already played in Rainbow Six Siege's biggest competition.

Loyalty Is Scarce

Loyalty Is Scarce clinched the region's third seed to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 North America Finals after defeating the Mexican side Team Cruelty. However, the organization-less roster fell against both Wildcard and Oxygen Esports.

The team's most well-known player is Lachlan "MrB" Brown, who played in the North America League 2023 for Beastcoast. He was also part of the Reality TV roster that won the North American Challenger League 2022 and finished in third place of the Six Invitational 2023 North America Finals.

Loyalty Is Scarce's coach the former Evil Geniuses, TSM, and Soniqs player Emilio "Geometrics" Leynez. The Six Invitational 2022 champion is two games away from qualifying for the Six Invitational, a tournament he has only missed once as he has played in every edition since 2018.

Team Cruelty

Team Cruelty is the LATAM League's final shot to have representation at the Six Invitational 2025.

The Mexican side had a great start to the season after qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024. However, the team's defeat against ALPHA Team in the LATAM League 2024 Stage 2 saw them not just missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal but also on the Six Invitational 2025 Global Standings Top 16.

After a 1-2 defeat against Loyalty Is Scarce, Team Cruelty fell to the lower bracket where they won against the Washington Wizards. The purple roster was given the fourth seed after back-to-back overtime defeats against Oxygen Esports.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.