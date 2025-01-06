Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals: Everything you need to know

With the Six Invitational 2025 being less than one month away, the final two spots to compete for the hammer will be given this weekend in the two remaining qualifiers: the North America Finals and the Europe and MENA Finals.

In this article, we will talk about the latter one. This weekend, four rosters from Europe will compete for the region's last spot to compete in Boston, Massachusetts.

Keep on reading to know more about the bracket:

Dates

The Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals will be played between January 11 to January 12.

Format and schedule

The Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals will follow a double-elimination system with BO3 matches. Here's the tournament's schedule:

Upper Bracket Semifinals (January 11, 12 PM UTC) : Into The Breach vs. Asparaguus

: Into The Breach vs. Asparaguus Upper Bracket Semifinals (January 11, 3 PM UTC) : MACKO Esports vs. G2 Esports

: MACKO Esports vs. G2 Esports Lower Bracket Semifinal (January 11, 6 PM UTC) : Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal 2

: Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 Upper Bracket Final (January 12, 12 PM UTC) : Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal 2

: Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 Lower Bracket Final (January 12, 3 PM UTC) : Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal

: Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal Grand Final (January 12, 6 PM UTC): Winner of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final

Teams

Here's a brief look at the four teams that will compete in the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals:

Into The Breach

Into The Breach returned to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene with a bang after unveiling the organization's roster to compete at the Six Invitational 2025 qualifiers.

The team's new squad includes three players from the previous lineup in Luke "Kendrew" Kendrew, Charlie "Creedz" Foote, and Oscar "Oscr" Deacon, as well as the former G2 Esports, Soniqs, and M80 player, Ben "CTZN" McMillan, and the former Heroic player Jake "Sloth" Brown.

The British roster automatically stole the show and eventually locked a spot at the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals after a 2-1 victory against G2 Esports. Eventually, the team's back-to-back wins against MACKO Esports saw them clinching the qualifier's first seed.

MACKO Esports

Although all eyes were set on Into The Breach's new roster, MACKO Esports proved to be the qualifier's dark horse.

The Italian lineup locked a spot at the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals after a 2-1 win against G2 Esports and a 2-0 victory against Into The Breach's former academy roster in what was a replay of the R6 South Breach 2024 grand final.

Following a 0-2 defeat against Into The Breach, MACKO Esports took down G2 Esports to sneak in the bracket's grand final. The Italian roster ended up taking the qualifier's second seed after another 0-2 defeat against the British roster.

Seeing MACKO Esports being three wins away from qualifying for a Six Invitational surely brings memories to some fans as Alessio "Aqui" Aquilano, Luigi "Gemini" Ferrigno, and Lorenzo "Lollo" Masuccio won Europe's closed qualifier in 2021 while playing for Mkers.

G2 Esports

After not having scrimmaged for almost three weeks due to visa complications and a full team vacation, G2 Esports' return to the server was a bit sloppy as they fell against MACKO Esports.

However, the Six Invitational 2023 champions secured a spot at the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals after victories against ROC Esports and Fnatic.

Following the team's 2-0 victory against Asparaguus, G2 Esports crossed paths with MACKO Esports once again. Unfortunately for the European powerhouse, the result was the same as the Italians took the win.

Asparaguus

Asparaguus will be the only non Tier 1 team at the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals after defeating Geekay Esports and Into The Breach's former academy roster.

The organization-less roster includes two former top flight players in Lucas "Hungry" Reich and Peter "Pacbull" Bull, who played together for WYLDE during the Europe League 2023.

Matches

Here's a brief look at the matches that will be played at the Six Invitational 2025 Europe and MENA Finals:

Into The Breach vs. Asparaguus

The match between Into The Breach and Asparaguus will be the first one of the weekend. After winning the closed qualifier, the British roster is the favorite to win the series.

Into The Breach and Asparaguus clashed in the closed qualifiers as the Europe League 2024 squad defeated the organization-less roster following wins on Border and Skyscraper.

Across both rosters there are two former G2 Esports players as both Ben "CTZN" McMillan and Lucas "Hungry" Reich played together for the second half of the 2021 season.

MACKO Esports vs. G2 Esports

Before January 4, MACKO Esports and G2 Esports had never played an official match. However, after this weekend's action, both teams have already clashed twice, with both games being won by the Italian side.

If we compare both games, the Italians banned Skyscraper and Lair in both series. Meanwhile, G2 Esports' bans didn't follow any pattern.

In terms of storyline, the most obvious one is Luigi "Gemini" Ferrigno playing against his former teammates at G2 Esports. The Italian joined the samurai in June 2023 but was benched one month later after the conclusion of the Gamers8 2023.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.