Six Invitational 2025 South Korea Closed Qualifier: Everything you need to know

After the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal both players and fans finally know exactly what teams would qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings. With 16 teams already qualified for the Six Invitational 2025, the remaining four teams will come from the regional qualifiers.

So far, only one South Korean team has qualified for Boston, Massachusetts, as PSG Talon's performance in the first stage, including a 2-3 run in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, saw the South Korean lineup securing 300 SI Points.

In the upcoming weeks, the South Korean region, led by FearX and Dplus, will try to send another team to the Six Invitational 2025.

Keep on reading to know more about the Six Invitational 2025 South Korea Closed Qualifier:

Dates

The Six Invitational 2025 South Korea Closed Qualifier will be played between December 20 and December 21. All of the matches will be online.

Format

The format chosen for the Six Invitational 2025 South Korea Closed Qualifier is a double-elimination bracket with BO3 matches.

Teams

Following the conclusion of the first open qualifier, which was played between December 6 and December 7, four teams have already qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 South Korea Closed Qualifier.

The remaining four teams will qualify through the second open qualifier, which will be played between December 13 and December 14. If you want to play, you can register yourself here.

FearX

The yellow roster has been invited to the Six Invitational 2025 South Korea Closed Qualifier after finishing on the Global Standings as the highest SI Points earner in the country that hasn't qualified for the Six Invitational 2025.

Unlike PSG Talon, who qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings despite missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, FearX made it to the two BLAST R6 Majors played this season. Unfortunately, the yellow roster couldn't make it past Phase 1 on both occasions after losing against Bleed Esports in Manchester and Black Dragons in Montreal.

Dplus

With the rise of PSG Talon and the reduction of BLAST R6 Major spots in South Korea, Dplus missed out on crucial international spots in the first stage of the season. After missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the team had a tough challenge ahead in Montreal.

In Canada, the South Korean lineup couldn't get the result needed to qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings after defeats against Black Dragons, Team BDS, and DarkZero Esports.

As a result, Dplus made one roster change before the start of the Six Invitational 2025 South Korea Open Qualifiers as the team added Jang "dmaly" Hyun-jun to replace Kim "JLT" Sang-woo.

Ex-Mir

Mir Gaming surprised everyone in June 2024 with the signings of the former Heroic player Jake "Sloth" Brown and the Six Invitational 2023 champion Byron "Blurr" Murray. It was the first time a South Korean Rainbow Six Siege lineup signed English-speaking players.

However, after the lack of success in the second stage of the 2024 season, Mir Gaming parted ways with the roster and the British duo left the region. Following the organization's decision, the former Mir Gaming players Jeong "aEnde" Tae-Hoon and Park "Guard" Sung-woo decided to continue competing together while also adding Moon "munu74" Ho-jun, zekn, and barass.

Orgless-kr

Orgless-kr finished at the bottom of the standings of the South Korea League 2024 Stage 1 after collecting six regulation defeats and one overtime loss.

Since then, the team made some roster changes as Lee "Kupe" Seung-Min and Jeong "Napz" Tae-yeon joined from WEBL to replace Moon "munu74" Ho-jun and Choi "JinA" Ju-Seong.

We will update this article with more information about the involved teams as soon as the open qualifiers conclude.