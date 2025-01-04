Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals Day 1 Roundup: CAG Osaka win upper bracket, BNK FEARX and the Chiefs clash for final grand final spot

The Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals kicked off earlier today with four APAC rosters playing for what's the region's last available spot at the Six Invitational 2025, which will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, next month.

Here's everything you need to know about the qualifier's first day of action:

CAG Osaka win upper bracket

The Japanese roster was the winning side of the day after back-to-back victories against the Chiefs and BNK FEARX.

The Cyclops' had a great performance against the Australian side as they quickly took the lead in the series with a 7-4 victory on Bank. Surprisingly enough, the Chiefs decided to leave Montagne open, which the Japanese players clearly used to their advantage.

The team's attacking superiority was maintained going to Kafe Dostoyevsky as CAG Osaka's 4-2 on defense was followed by a 3-1 half on attack. After the Chiefs shortened the distance to just one round, the Japanese faded the Australians' hopes away with three consecutive successful attacks.

Following the team's victory against the Chiefs, the Cyclops defeated BNK FEARX in what was a closer series. The South Korean lineup began with what was the team's second victory on Consulate of the day, as they had defeated Dire Wolves in the team's first match in the tournament.

However, BNK FEARX's initial win was proven to be just a mirage as the Cyclops ran over the South Koreans on Skyscraper and Chalet. The Japanese's win against the yellow roster means they are one win away from qualifying for what would be the team's return to the Six Invitational after missing out on 2024's edition.

BNK FEARX and the Chiefs to play for last grand final spot

With CAG Osaka having already locked a spot at the grand finals of the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals, this means that both BNK FEARX and the Chiefs are currently between a rock and a hard place. The winner of tomorrow's series will earn the right to play against the Japanese for the region's last spot at the Six Invitational 2025.

Curiously enough, both teams have already met this season as the Australians defeated the South Korean lineup at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal following back-to-back 7-4 wins on Clubhouse and Skyscraper. However, Chiefs' fans would be wrong at judging an opponent based on a previous result, as the Australians defeated CAG Osaka in Montreal but ended losing against the Japanese in today's clash.

Dire Wolves first side to be knocked out

Dire Wolves was the first side to be knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after back-to-back 1-2 defeats against BNK FEARX and the Chiefs.

While the South Korean lineup seemed to have control of the series for most of the game, the Australians had to put blood, sweat, and tears to defeat the pack. After the Taiwanese-majority roster defeated the Chiefs on Kafe Dostoyevsky, the Australians forced map three after a 7-4 win on Skyscraper. Eventually, the BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound took the win after an 8-6 victory on Bank.

Tomorrow's Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals games will kick off at 7 AM UTC with the grand final beginning at 10 AM UTC.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.