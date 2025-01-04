Dire Wolves knocked out of Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after defeat against the Chiefs

Dire Wolves have been knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 APAC Finals after back-to-back 1-2 defeats against BNK FEARX and the Chiefs.

The Taiwanese-majority roster qualified for the Australian-based tournament after a surprising qualifying run that included victories against FURY and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal-bound Elevate.

In the team's first match in Melbourne, Australia, Dire Wolves fell against BNK FEARX after 7-2 defeats on Consulate and Bank. The team's only victory against the South Korean lineup was a 7-4 win on Consulate.

While Dire Wolves' series against BNK FEARX included three one-sided maps, the game against the Australian roster was the opposite as Dire Wolves' initial 7-3 win on Kafe Dostoyevsky was blocked by the Chiefs' 7-4 win on Skyscraper. Eventually, the Australians defeated the pack after a thrilling 8-6 game on Bank.

In the upper bracket, CAG Osaka managed to take back-to-back wins against the Chiefs and BNK FEARX and the Japanese are already waiting for an opponent in the tournament's grand final, which will be the winner of the series between BNK FEARX and the Chiefs.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.