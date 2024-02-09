Six Invitational 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga
The Six Invitational 2024 will be the eighth edition of the Six Invitational on PC. The tournament will be played from Feb. 13 to Feb. 25. It will be the first time teams travel to São Paulo, Brazil, to compete for the sledgehammer.
Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2024:
How many teams compete at the Six Invitational 2024?
The Six Invitational 2024 will have 20 teams. The chosen rosters qualified for the Six Invitational 2024 after finishing among the best 20 organizations on the Global Standings.
Teams
As we previously mentioned, 20 teams will compete at the Six Invitational 2024. Here's every team that qualified for the Six Invitational 2024!
Brazil
- #flag@20:br w7m esports: HerdsZ, Kheyze, Jv92, FelipoX, nade, Igoorctg (Coach), Abreu (Coach)
- #flag@20:br FaZe Clan: Cyber, soulz1, VITAKING, Handyy, KDS, RafadeLL (Coach)
- #flag@20:br LOS: Dash, Dotz, Maia, L0BIN, cameram4n, Norris (Coach), rhZ (Analyst)
- #flag@20:br Team Liquid: NESKWGA, Paluh, Lagonis, resetz, Volpz, Hugzord (Coach)
- #flag@20:br Ninjas in Pyjamas: Psycho, Muzi, Pino, Wizard, kondz, TchubZ (Coach)
North America
- #flag@20:us Soniqs: Gryxr, Rexen, Geometrics, CTZN, Ambi, Goddess (Head Coach), Jobro (Head Analyst)
- #flag@20:us DarkZero Esports: Canadian, njr, Panbazou, Beaulo, Nafe, Mint (Coach)
- #flag@20:us Spacestation Gaming: Fultz, Hotancold, Forrest, J9O, Ashn, Callout (Coach), Mango (Analyst), Forceful (Assistant Coach), Tiseis (Analyst)
- #flag@20:br M80: DiasLucas, GMZ, Iconic, Spoit, Yoggah, Budega (Head Coach), Vivas (Coach), Pedro (Analyst)
Europe
- #flag@20:eu G2 Esports: Virtue, Doki, Alem4o, Benjamaster, UUNO, Ramalho (Coach), Titan (Analyst)
- #flag@20:ru Virtus.pro: JoyStiCK, ShepparD, p4sh4, Dan, Always, Zheka (Coach), ViKiNG (Analyst)
- #flag@20:fr Wolves Esports: BiBooAF, Shiinka, P4, Mowwwgli, DEADSHT, Lyloun (Head Coach), Helbee (Assistant Coach)
South Korea
- #flag@20:kr DPlus: Woogiman, coted, yass, Soldier, dmaly, HoundBird (Head Coach)
- #flag@20:kr FearX: GoodBoy, Arukaze, Mephi, Demic, RIN, Dark (Coach), Nova (Coach), EnvyTaylor (Analyst)
MENA
- #flag@20:sa Geekay Esports: Hashom, SRSLy, Tr1ixd, X.Ke, nudl, ALO (Coach)
- #flag@20:sa Team Falcons: JLad, Joker619, Madskills, OKillz, P9
Asia
- #flag@20:sg Bleed Esports: MentalistC, Reeps96, Terdsta, Hovenherst, Asphy, Julio (Coach), BruceZz (Assistant Coach)
- #flag@20:th FURY: Darkk, Lycolis, BGMan, i9, KritJ, MadDuckRanger (Coach), Sepi (Analyst)
Japan
- #flag@20:jp SCARZ: FishLike, Pyon, Taiyou, Wqsyo1, Rec, Blueno4ronandes (Coach), Mefisto (Analyst), Schmiddy (Analyst)
Oceania
- #flag@20:au Team Bliss: Odah, Fishoguy, Brendo, Sageon, Wettables, MinGoran (Coach and Analyst)
Player and Coach Interviews
- #flag@20:kr FearX: "I can already see a lot of evolution in the players": FearX's coach Dark on the team's changes since his arrival
- #flag@20:sg Bleed Esports: “The teams in our group are some of the best in the world": Terdsta accepts tough challenge at SI after being placed in group of death
- #flag@20:au Team Bliss: “It was absolutely devastating losing the way we did": Sageon about Bliss' run in Atlanta, team ready to play in Brazil after international adaptation
- #flag@20:th FURY: “Even in the team we can feel that we are doing better in BO3”: Lycolis talks about the team’s season, FURY set to make Six Invitational 2024 debut
- #flag@20:sa Geekay Esports: "We spoke after the Major to see what was the best decision": Geekay's coach ALO talks about the team's Cinderella run in Atlanta
- #flag@20:br M80: “I guess I am just giving a try to see if I made a mistake”: Budega goes through M80’s season, talks about Yoggah’s return
- #flag@20:br Team Liquid: “We lost a lot of time needing to talk with each other to have a better day by day, a better coexistence”: Lagonis regarding Liquid’s struggles throughout Stage 2
- #flag@20:us DarkZero Esports: “We’re not going to set any expectations”: Nafe speaks about his adaptation to DarkZero Esports, eyes set on the Six Invitational 2024
- #flag@20:jp SCARZ: "I think we will be fine in Brazil": Pyon expects SCARZ to be mentally stronger at the Six Invitational 2024
Format
The Six Invitational 2024 will be divided into two phases: the group stage and the double-elimination bracket.
Six Invitational 2024 Groups
The 20 teams in the competition have been split into four teams of five rosters. The best four teams from each group will be placed in the double-elimination bracket. Unfortunately, the fifth-placed roster from each group will be sent home.
All of the group stage matches will follow a BO3 format.
Six Invitational 2024 Double Elimination Bracket
The 16 remaining teams will be placed in the double-elimination bracket depending on their group stage seeding. Here's the system used:
- First Seed: Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
- Second Seed: Upper Bracket Round 1
- Third Seed: Upper Bracket Round 2
- Fourth Seed: Lower Bracket Round 1
All the double-elimination bracket matches will follow a BO3 format except for the grand finals, which will follow a BO5 format.
Who is the current Six Invitational champion?
G2 Esports is the current Six Invitational champion. It was the second time the European powerhouse lifted the sledgehammer after winning it for doing it for the first time at the Six Invitational 2019.
Although G2 Esports is considered the best esports organization in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene, w7m esports is the favorite to win the Six Invitational 2024. The Brazilian organization heads to São Paulo after winning the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.