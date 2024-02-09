Six Invitational 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

The Six Invitational 2024 will be the eighth edition of the Six Invitational on PC. The tournament will be played from Feb. 13 to Feb. 25. It will be the first time teams travel to São Paulo, Brazil, to compete for the sledgehammer.

Here's everything you need to know about the Six Invitational 2024:

How many teams compete at the Six Invitational 2024?

The Six Invitational 2024 will have 20 teams. The chosen rosters qualified for the Six Invitational 2024 after finishing among the best 20 organizations on the Global Standings.

Teams

As we previously mentioned, 20 teams will compete at the Six Invitational 2024. Here's every team that qualified for the Six Invitational 2024!

Brazil

North America

#flag@20:us Soniqs: Gryxr, Rexen, Geometrics, CTZN, Ambi, Goddess (Head Coach), Jobro (Head Analyst)

#flag@20:us DarkZero Esports: Canadian, njr, Panbazou, Beaulo, Nafe, Mint (Coach)

#flag@20:us Spacestation Gaming: Fultz, Hotancold, Forrest, J9O, Ashn, Callout (Coach), Mango (Analyst), Forceful (Assistant Coach), Tiseis (Analyst)

#flag@20:br M80: DiasLucas, GMZ, Iconic, Spoit, Yoggah, Budega (Head Coach), Vivas (Coach), Pedro (Analyst)

Europe

#flag@20:eu G2 Esports: Virtue, Doki, Alem4o, Benjamaster, UUNO, Ramalho (Coach), Titan (Analyst)

#flag@20:ru Virtus.pro: JoyStiCK, ShepparD, p4sh4, Dan, Always, Zheka (Coach), ViKiNG (Analyst)

#flag@20:fr Wolves Esports: BiBooAF, Shiinka, P4, Mowwwgli, DEADSHT, Lyloun (Head Coach), Helbee (Assistant Coach)

South Korea

#flag@20:kr DPlus: Woogiman, coted, yass, Soldier, dmaly, HoundBird (Head Coach)

#flag@20:kr FearX: GoodBoy, Arukaze, Mephi, Demic, RIN, Dark (Coach), Nova (Coach), EnvyTaylor (Analyst)

MENA

Asia

#flag@20:sg Bleed Esports: MentalistC, Reeps96, Terdsta, Hovenherst, Asphy, Julio (Coach), BruceZz (Assistant Coach)

#flag@20:th FURY: Darkk, Lycolis, BGMan, i9, KritJ, MadDuckRanger (Coach), Sepi (Analyst)

Japan

#flag@20:jp SCARZ: FishLike, Pyon, Taiyou, Wqsyo1, Rec, Blueno4ronandes (Coach), Mefisto (Analyst), Schmiddy (Analyst)

Oceania

#flag@20:au Team Bliss: Odah, Fishoguy, Brendo, Sageon, Wettables, MinGoran (Coach and Analyst)

Player and Coach Interviews

Format

The Six Invitational 2024 will be divided into two phases: the group stage and the double-elimination bracket.

Six Invitational 2024 Groups

The 20 teams in the competition have been split into four teams of five rosters. The best four teams from each group will be placed in the double-elimination bracket. Unfortunately, the fifth-placed roster from each group will be sent home.

All of the group stage matches will follow a BO3 format.

Six Invitational 2024 Double Elimination Bracket

The 16 remaining teams will be placed in the double-elimination bracket depending on their group stage seeding. Here's the system used:

First Seed: Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

Second Seed: Upper Bracket Round 1

Third Seed: Upper Bracket Round 2

Fourth Seed: Lower Bracket Round 1

All the double-elimination bracket matches will follow a BO3 format except for the grand finals, which will follow a BO5 format.

Who is the current Six Invitational champion?

G2 Esports is the current Six Invitational champion. It was the second time the European powerhouse lifted the sledgehammer after winning it for doing it for the first time at the Six Invitational 2019.

Although G2 Esports is considered the best esports organization in Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene, w7m esports is the favorite to win the Six Invitational 2024. The Brazilian organization heads to São Paulo after winning the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.