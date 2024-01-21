What is the best Rainbow Six Siege team?

Banner image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Rainbow Six Siege was launched in Dec. 2015. Almost eight years later, the game has seen lots of competitions taking all over the world.

With multiple national, regional, and international competitions played throughout the years, it's now easy to answer the million-dollar question: what's the best team in Rainbow Six Siege?

What is the best team in Rainbow Six Siege?

Organization-wise, the answer is clear – the best team in Rainbow Six Siege is G2 Esports. Here are some of the reasons behind our decision:

Results and legacy

G2 Esports arrived to Rainbow Six Siege in Aug. 2018 as the Berlin-based organization picked up the Six Invitational 2018 champions of PENTA Sports.

In the following six months, the samurai won the Six Paris Major, the PL Season 8 Finals, the DreamHack Winter, and the Six Invitational 2019. For half a year, the Europeans didn’t let any international competition slip through their fingers.

Plain and simple, G2 Esports’ is the only team that has ever established a dynasty in Rainbow Six Siege. For six months, the team was untouchable.

Unfortunately for the organization, the team’s golden days seemed to be gone after the Six Raleigh Major, where they lost to Team Empire in the grand final. From then, the samurai struggled to find new disciples following the departures of the team’s icons.

While G2 Esports’ players were still able to qualify for some international events, their best results only came in the old continent, where they won two editions of the GSA League and the European League 2020 – results that weren’t enough for the expectations around G2’s Siege roster.

Finally, in Feb. 2023, the samurai climbed back to the top of Rainbow Six Siege as G2 Esports won the Six Invitational 2023. Although it wasn’t an easy win, the team’s 3-1 victory against w7m esports made G2 Esports the first two-times Six Invitational champion.

Players

Legends are made game by game, and G2 Esports has seen some of the best Siege players wearing their shirts. Here are some of the most iconic players to have ever played for the Berlin-based organization:

Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen

Pengu is arguably the most popular personality in Rainbow Six Siege. Initially, the Danish player represented G2 Esports as a player. Later on, he moved to the content creation team.

Overall, Pengu has won two Six Invitationals, one Six Major, four Pro League Finals, among multiple Minors, regional, and national competitions. He has also proved himself successfully as a caster.

Fabian “Fabian” Hällsten

For years, Fabian’s ego was one of Siege’s main attractions. Now, despite he’s still linked to the game, his profile goes more unnoticed.

He’s the only person to have ever won the Six Invitational both as a player and as a coach. He won it twice as a player, in 2018 and 2019, and once as a coach, in 2023.

Daniel “Goga” Mazorra

Si, si, I plant. Goga was one of Spain’s most important esports players during 2018 and 2019, as he was PENTA and G2’s support during the roster’s best days. Following his days as a samurai, he represented Team Vitality, Rebels Gaming, and Movistar Riders.

Juhani “Kantoraketti” Toivonen

He’s the first active player on the list, as the previous three have already retired. The Finnish player has won international titles under three different organizations, as his first victory came for ENCE eSports at the PL Y2S3 Finals.

Following a short loan to PENTA Sports, he joined the rest of the squad when they were signed by G2 Esports. After his path as a samurai, the Finn won the Six Berlin Major with KOI. He’s now playing for TT9 Esports.

Karl “Alem4o” Zarth

While it may be too soon to include the Brazilian on this list, he has already created a name for himself in the Rainbow Six Siege community.

Karl’s efforts as an underage player didn’t go unnoticed and awarded him a spot at INTZ when he was only 18 years and two months old. Eventually, he won the Six Mexico Major under Team oNe. After rejecting countless offers, the Brazilian joined G2 Esports, where he lifted the hammer in Feb. 2023.

It’s impossible not to mention the game’s most successful coach, Thomas “Shas” Lee, or the former PENTA and G2 Esports player, Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen.

Imports

Not many organizations have the economical capacities to sign imports in Rainbow Six Siege.

Throughout history, we have seen some examples, including Fnatic’s decision to move to Japan, Soniqs’ efforts to sign Santino “Gomfi” de Meulenaere and Alex “SlebbeN” Nordlund, or the recent departures to America of Ben “CTZN” McMillan and William “Spoit” Löfstedt.

However, G2 Esports have been the most successful team at it. The samurai’s first import came in Mar. 2020 as the Europeans signed the Australian player Jake “Virtue” Grannan, who had performed extremely well for Fnatic.

Two years later, in Mar. 2022, G2 Esports announced the signings of Karl “Alem4o” Zarth and Jack “Doki” Robertson, with the Brazilian becoming the first player to move from the Brasileirão to the European League.

We believe that all of these reasons combined make G2 Esports the clear answer. Indeed, G2 Esports are the best team in Rainbow Six Siege.

However, what are some other good shouts? We have gathered six more teams in the list that could be a danger to G2 Esports.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas joined Rainbow Six Siege in Jun. 2018 and since then have been one of the best teams in Brazil.

In 2020, the team reached the Six Invitational 2020 grand finals as they were beaten by Spacestation Gaming by 3-2. One year later, the shinobis redeemed themselves as they won the Six Invitational 2021 after defeating Team Liquid.

Ninjas in Pyjamas also reached the Six Sweden Major grand finals and won multiple regional tournaments, including the Six August 2020 Major Brazil and the CES 2021 Stage 2.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid can’t be considered Rainbow Six Siege’s best team due to the organization’s lack of international success. However, the blue cavalry’s results in Brazil have been outstanding, as the team has won three of the last four Brasileirão editions.

Moreover, Team Liquid has reached multiple international grand finals since the team’s last international success, which dates back to Dec. 2019.

Unfortunately, the roster finished in second at the Six Invitational 2021, the Six Jönköping Major, and the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. On top of that, the team reached the semi-finals at the Six Mexico Major, the Six Charlotte Major, and the Gamers8 2022.

Player-wise, Team Liquid has had some of the best professionals in the region, including Luccas “Paluh” Molina, André “NESKWGA” Oliveira, Thiago “xS3xyCake” Reis, and Lorenzo “Lagonis” Volpi.

Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses’ rivalry with PENTA and G2 Esports throughout 2018 and 2019 is one of the best storylines in the history of Rainbow Six Siege.

Unluckily for the Americans, EG never reached international glory in Siege. In 2018, the organization finished in second at the Six Invitational 2018 and the Six Paris Major. Later on, the team also fell short against Team Empire, at the PL Season 9 Finals.

Eventually, two of Evil Geniuses’ players became Six Invitational champions, as Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski and Emilio “Geometrics” Léynez won in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Team Empire

It’s impossible not to mention Team Empire, who were one of the responsibles of G2 Esports’ downfall.

Following the Russians’ promotion to Challenger League, the team topped the European standings. A second-place finish at the Six Invitational 2019 was followed by a victory at the PL Season 9 Finals.

Months later, Team Empire redeemed themselves with a win against G2 Esports at the Six Raleigh Major, as the Russians won by 3-1 at the grand final.

In Aug. 2021, Team Empire reached the Six Mexico Major grand final. Later on, the Russians finished in second place of the Six Invitational 2022.

FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is one of the most consistent teams in Rainbow Six Siege. Throughout the years, the team got some of the best results for Brazil, even when the region wasn’t as strong as it’s now.

In 2018, FaZe Clan finished in second place in the PL Season 8 Finals played in Brazil. Later on, the team won the Six Sweden Major and finished in second place of the Six Berlin Major.

Other great results include a top-three finish at the Six Invitational 2022 and a top-six finish at the Six Invitational 2021.

w7m esports

While w7m esports are a small organization from Brazil, the team has proven great adaptation skills both in and outside the server.

Throughout 2022, the Bulls were the only players alongside Wolves Esports to qualify for every Six Major of the season. Both in Berlin and Jönköping, the team reached the semi-finals.

At the Six Invitational 2023, the team went one step further as they reached the grand finals. Finally, in May 2023 and after the departures of Julio “JULIO” Giacomelli and Gabriel “volpz” Fernandes, the team won the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

Recently, w7m esports and its coach Igoor "Igoorctg" Santos were nominated by the Esports Awards for Team of the Year and Coach of the Year.

To conclude 2023, w7m esports won the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta. The Brazilians became the first roster to win back-to-back Majors in Rainbow Six Siege.

Who won the last Six Major?

On May 7, w7m esports won the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. It was the first international competition organized by BLAST.

The Brazilians' win came a few months after their defeat against G2 Esports at the Six Invitational 2023 grand finals.

The Bulls were the best team in the tournament after winning their three matches in Phase 2 and their three playoff matches. Moreover, they won the grand finals by 3-0 against Team Liquid.

Recently, w7m esports also won the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta after defeating LOS by 3-1 in the tournament's grand finals. Heading to the Six Invitational 2024, the Bulls are the favorites to lift the hammer.