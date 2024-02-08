“We’re not going to set any expectations”: Nafe speaks about his adaptation to DarkZero Esports, eyes set on the Six Invitational 2024

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

In Jan. 2023, the former Natus Vincere player Nathan “Nafe” Sharp signed for MNM Gaming one month before the Six Invitational 2023. It was a return for the Brith, as he had played for the marshmallows for eight months before his departure to Na’Vi.

One year after the announcement, Nafe’s life changed drastically as a season full of ups and downs forced the 22-year-old player to move abroad. From London, England, to Las Vegas, Nevada, Nafe was unveiled as a DarkZero Esports player in Dec. 2023. Curiously enough, his debut will come at the Six Invitational 2024.

Looking back at Nafe’s season, the player has gone through any imaginable situation. MNM Gaming’s performance at the Six Invitational 2023 was followed by a BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Top 8 finish and trips to Japan and Germany to play at the Japan Invitational and the R6 Central Combine, respectively.

Unfortunately for him and the players, MNM Gaming’s financial situation got unbearable and forced the members to leave the team after exposing the organization on social media.

As the players and the staff went different ways, Nafe was contacted by DarkZero Esports as the Americans were working on rebuilding the roster ahead of the Six Invitational 2024. “I received a message from the guys and one thing led to another, and now I’m here,” Nade explained in a written pre-Six Invitational 2024 interview for SiegeGG.

“It fills me with a lot of confidence being backed by a big and serious org,” he admitted. “The fact that we’ve been able to have a bootcamp in Brazil prior to SI is more than we had in MNM the entire year.”

However, the Brit wasn’t the first signing to be announced by DarkZero Esports in December as the Six Invitational 2022 Jason “Beaulo” Doty made a return to Siege’s esports scene. One week later, the purple organization announced the former MNM Gaming player.

“Hate to compliment him but he brings the good vibes let alone the ability he has in game,” Nafe said regarding his new teammate.

With the arrival of Beaulo and Nafe to DarkZero Esports, the team has become one of the must-watch rosters at the Six Invitational 2024. While the expectations are high, fans must remember that the team has been together for two months only. Fortunately, the adaptation by both players has been smooth.

“We’re not going to set any expectations,” Nafe explained. “We all know the calibre of players we are and what we can achieve so we will see when the event comes,” he admitted.

“Integrating into the team has been easy going. Playstyle-wise we have a similar vision and the more ideas the better. We get on well, good banter, good chemistry.”

DarkZero Esports’ debut at the Six Invitational 2024 will come against Geekay Esports in Group A. Eventually, the Americans will also face off against Ninjas in Pyjamas, FearX, and the current world champions G2 Esports. While it will be the first time they face the Saudi Arabian-majority roster, the purple squad has already faced the rest of the teams multiple times.

It’s worth noting DarkZero Esports’ underwhelming record against Ninjas in Pyjamas, as they currently have a 0-0-2-4 record against the Brazilians with their most recent result being a 4-7 defeat at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

Although the team was unveiled three months ago, DarkZero Esports’ core has been together for over two years. Moreover, the priceless experience of the Six Invitational champions Beaulo and Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski can make a huge difference.

“For sure the experience and especially winning experience the guys on this team have is key to going far in these events and to have that helps a bunch,” Nafe concluded.

DarkZero Esports will play in an official match for the first time together at the Six Invitational 2024 on Feb. 13 at 5:30 PM CET against Geekay Esports. Make sure to come back to SiegeGG for more information about DarkZero Esports’ performances in Brazil!