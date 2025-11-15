SiegeGG BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs Day 2 MVP: Gunnar

Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the second day of playoffs at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The American was crucial in M80's win over Team Secret with a SiegeGG rating of 1.27 and a really strong presence especially in the early stages of the rounds.

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion also stole the show of the series in the final round of Consulate when he had to run away while playing Mira from Lucas "Savage" Alves' Blitz. The American's clutch was crucial to end the map in high spirits and reach Kafe with a better momentum overall.

Here's a look at Gunnar's stats in his match against Team Secret:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.27

: 1.27 K-D : 34-22 (+12)

: 34-22 (+12) Entry : 6-5 (+1)

: 6-5 (+1) KOST : 70%

: 70% KPR : 1.03

: 1.03 SRV : 33%

: 33% Clutches : 1

: 1 Plants : 50

: 50 Operators mained: Grim and Kaid

Following M80 and Wildcard's victories against Team Secret and G2 Esports, respectively, the Americans will face off in an unprecedented Lower Bracket Semifinal. The winner of the series will play against the loser of the match between FaZe Clan and Team Falcons.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.