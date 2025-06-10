Is Siege X on the Nintendo Switch 2?

Finally, after almost four months since Ubisoft's first Rainbow Six Siege X announcement, Siege X has been released. Now, players can try out all of the changes on the live version of the game, including the audio, the modernized maps, the visual overhaul, the rappelling improvements, weapon inspect, Clash's rework, and many more.

Needless to say, Siege X is extremely ambitious. With Siege X stealing the show in the FPS community, owners of the newest Nintendo console, the Switch 2, may be curious and even willing to understand what is all the fuss about. It only takes a game to understand it.

But, can Switch 2 players actually play Siege X? Well, luckily, we have all of the information regarding Siege X and the Switch 2.

Is Siege X on the Switch 2?

Siege X is not available on the Switch 2. Right now, Siege X is only available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, XBOX One, and XBOX Series X and Y.

Despite being close to Rainbow Six Siege's 10th anniversary, which will officially be in December 2025, the game isn't available on either the Switch or the recently-announced Switch 2. This is potentially due to hardware limitations.

Historically, Rainbow Six Siege's ultimate experience could only be obtained on PC. That's one of the reasons why the Rainbow Six Siege esports circuit is played there. For instance, for years, only PC players could lean while not aiming, a feature that was brought to all platforms during the game's Year 8 as announced at the Six Invitational 2023.

However, it's crucial to understand that, despite PC offering some advantages in terms of FPS, having access to the Test Server, among others, the majority of the community plays Rainbow Six Siege from a console. Therefore, bringing Siege X to Switch and Switch 2 would be massive. So, an obvious question arises.

Will Siege X be on the Switch 2?

At the time of writing, Ubisoft hasn't revealed any plans regarding bringing Siege X to the Nintendo Switch 2. Therefore, we don't expect Ubisoft to bring the game to any Nintendo platform in the near future.

Fortunately, there's hope. Rumors of Siege X coming to Switch 2 began not long ago, but got extremely strong when Ubisoft Brazil's official X account posted a picture asking players what Ubisoft game the community would love to play on the Switch 2. The picture included characters from Assassin's Creed, Star Wars Outlaws, and Rainbow Six Siege.

On April 8, Ubisoft had confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws would be released on the Switch 2 on September 2, 2025. Meanwhile, on April 18, Video Games Chronicle reported that PEGI's website listed Assassin's Creed Shadows to be released on the Nintendo Switch 2. At the time of writing, the game isn't listed on the portable console anymore.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 being more capable of running a game like Siege X, the idea of bringing Ubisoft's FPS to Switch 2 isn't crazy. With other Ubisoft titles having been added already, people have enough arguments to think, or dream, of the day when Siege X is added to the Switch 2. However, until then, you will have to wait.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.