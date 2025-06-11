Siege X gathers over 140k concurrent players on Steam in its first day

It's fair to say the release of Rainbow Six Siege X has completely changed Ubisoft's most popular FPS. With Siege X bringing audio and visual changes, as well as operator balancing updates, updated mechanics, and many more tweaks, the update has transformed the game.

Logically, the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X stole the show in the gaming community. Current players downloaded the update as soon as it was available, while former players who hadn't played a Siege game in months or even years came back to give it a second chance.

All in all, Siege X's release was a success, and that can be seen in the game's numbers on Steam. According to Steam Charts, Rainbow Six Siege gathered over 140k concurrent players in Siege X's first day.

This number of concurrent players is the third-highest registered this year in Rainbow Six Siege on Steam, only behind March 1 and March 10, which gathered 145,490 concurrent players each.

It's important to mention that both days were Saturdays, while the Siege X release happened on a Tuesday. Therefore, it makes sense to think there are plenty of chances of surpassing this year's best numbers later this weekend, when players have more free time to play the game.

However, this week's highest number of concurrent players is still far behind Rainbow Six Siege's all-time peak, which is 200,476. This was reached in March 2024, shortly after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2024, which had a peak viewership of above 500,000 online spectators.

While Siege X has had a promising start, it's now up to Ubisoft to keep the player numbers high. With Rainbow Six Siege becoming a free-access game in Siege X, and with all of the updates that have come to the game this week, we're sure there's plenty of content to get distracted with for a few weeks.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.