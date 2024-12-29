Rainbow Six Siege on Steam in 2024: Silver in top sellers, gold in most played

With 2024 coming to an end next week, Steam has unveiled the platform's most successful video games of the year. To do so, these have been displayed on multiple categories, including top sellers, new releases, most played, steam deck, controller, and VR.

Regarding Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft's most successful FPS has placed high in two of the previously mentioned categories, showing up in top sellers and most played. While Siege has been included in top sellers' silver rank, the game's highest peak of concurrent players in 2024 awarded the game a finish in gold on most played.

Compared to 2023's ranks, Rainbow Six Siege has dropped from gold to silver in top sellers but has climbed from silver to gold in most played. This was expected by many, as the game registered its highest number of concurrent players shortly after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2024. As of now, Rainbow Six Siege's highest number of concurrent players is 200,476, which was registered on February 26, according to Steam Charts.

If you want to try out Rainbow Six Siege, Christmas is arguably one of the best times of the year to do so. Right now, you can purchase Rainbow Six Siege for just USD$7,99 thanks to Ubisoft's Winter Sale!

