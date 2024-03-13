Rainbow Six Siege hits sixth-highest player peak in the game's history

Rainbow Six Siege has registered the game's sixth-highest player peak on Steam in the game's history, with 170,086 players playing at the same time on March 12, according to Steam Charts.

The reason behind the number is the deployment of Operation Deadly Omen, which was announced at the Six Invitational 2024. The performances in the tournament and the personalities that worked around the event created some record-breaking figures as the competition held in Brazil became Siege's most-watched event ever on Twitch.

Additionally, the news regarding Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9 and Ubisoft's intentions of improving the game's anti-cheat have created enormous hype in the community. Plain and simple, Ubisoft has been given the ingredients. Now the question is, can they cook?

Rainbow Six Siege's Steam numbers don't lie

Ubisoft has started the year with the right foot. In February 2024, the game registered a player peak of over 100,000 for the first time since March 2022. At the same time, the game averaged over 60,000 players for the first time since April 2021.

The stats have gone even higher recently with the start of Operation Deadly Omen, with the game registering a player peak of slightly above 170,000 for the first time since March 2021, when Rainbow Six Siege reached its highest player peak in history with 199,830 online users.

Since June 2023, Rainbow Six Siege has only lost players in October and November 2023. The rest of the months since then have seen the game gaining players.

Can Rainbow Six Siege break the game's all-time players' record?

The Rainbow Six Siege community is one of the most loyal communities in the gaming world. The obsession that some players have for the game is mesmerizing. However, there's something that could spoil Ubisoft's party: cheaters.

Ubisoft has always struggled to stop cheaters from ruining the community's fun. It's a well-known fact in Siege: cheaters are the main reason why players decide to temporarily leave Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

At the Six Invitational 2024, Ubisoft briefly updated their plans to stop cheaters. Additionally, they promised the community reports, graphics, and updates every two months on how the battle against hackers is going.

If Ubisoft can stop or lower the number of cheaters on PC, Rainbow Six Siege could break any stat previously mentioned. If not, the current hype around Siege could vanish soon.