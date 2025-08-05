Siege X Esports World Cup drops: Everything you need to know

From August 5 to August 9, sixteen of the best Rainbow Six Siege X teams in the world will meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a chance to win the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. With a prize pool of USD$2M, the Siege X Esports World Cup holds the second-biggest prize pool in Rainbow Six Siege X, only behind the Six Invitational.

Although the Siege X Esports World Cup always creates a mix of opinions and thoughts among the game's esports community, the Twitch Drops offered for watching the tournament will likely attract the attention of many, especially considering viewers could earn a free Nomad Elite Bundle in the final day of action.

Here's everything we know about the Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops:

Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops

The Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops will include skins for Echo, Nokk, Mozzie, Montagne, and Nomad. Unlike in other esports drops, these skins aren't based on the event; instead, these are skins that are already part of the game and players can get them by opening Alpha Packs.

Here's a look at what the Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops include:

Day 1

The Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops for Day 1 include:

2 hours: PSS9 weapon skin

3.5 hours: MP5SD weapon skin

5 hours: Echo headgear

6.5 hours: Echo uniform

Day 2

The Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops for Day 2 include:

1 hour: D-50 weapon skin

2 hours: FMG-9 weapon skin

3 hours: Nokk headgear

4 hours: Nokk uniform

Day 3

The Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops for Day 3 include:

1 hour: SDP 9mm weapon skin

2 hours: Commando 9 weapon skin

3 hours: Mozzie headgear

4 hours: Mozzie uniform

Day 4

The Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops for Day 4 include:

1 hour: LFP586 weapon skin

2 hours: Le Roc shield skin

3 hours: Montagne headgear

4 hours: Montagne uniform

Day 5

The Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops for Day 5 include:

2 hours: Dark Age Charm

4 hours: Nomad Elite Bundle

How to claim the Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops?

To claim the Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops players must link their Ubisoft account with their Twitch account and watch the selected Twitch streams.

Here are the selected Twitch streams that offer Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops:

However, before watching the streams, to be eligible to claim Twitch Drops you will have to link your Twitch account with your Ubisoft account. Here's how to do it:

Set up and verify your Twitch account.

Go to Ubisoft's official drops website.

Select Get Started.

Select Login with Twitch.

In the pop-up, log into your Twitch account.

Then, log into the Ubisoft account you want to receive Twitch Drops on.

After that, you should be able to claim the Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops. Keep in mind that you have to manually claim the drops, otherwise you will not have them the next time you log in your Rainbow Six Siege X session. Also, it's worth mentioning that the Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops aren't the only ones available now, as players can also get Rengoku Event skins for Fuze for watching selected streams. You can learn more about it here.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.