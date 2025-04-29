Rainbow Six Siege X Esports World Cup 2025: Everything you need to know

Although all eyes in the Rainbow Six Siege community are set on the upcoming international event, RE:L0:AD, and the release of Rainbow Six Siege X, which will be on June 10, we can't ignore future events in the game's competitive calendar.
On April 28, the Esports World Cup unveiled more details about Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025. Including the second-highest prize pool of the season, here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025:
Dates
Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between August 5 and August 9, 2025.
Here's how the action will be divided across the four days of competition:
- August 5: Group Stage
- August 6: Group Stage
- August 7: Quarterfinals
- August 8: Semifinals
- August 9: Third-place match and Grand Final
Prize Pool
Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025 will consist of a prize pool of USD$2M. Here's how the prize pool will be distributed across the participant teams:
- 1st: USD$750,000
- 2nd: USD$350,000
- 3rd: USD$210,000
- 4th: USD$130,000
- 5th to 8th: USD$75,000
- 9th to 12th: USD$40,000
- 13th to 16th: USD$25,000
Format
Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025 will be divided into two phases: a double-elimination Group Stage and a single-elimination Playoff bracket.
First, the 16 participating teams will be split into two groups of eight rosters each. While Upper Bracket matches will follow a BO1 format, Lower Bracket matches will be BO3 series. The best four teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs.
All of the matches in the playoffs will be BO3 series except for the grand final, which will be a BO5 series. Unlike in last year's Esports World Cup, this time there will be a third place match.
Teams
Here are the teams that will compete in the Siege X Esports World Cup:
Europe and MENA League 2025
Five teams from the Europe and MENA League 2025 will represent the region in the Siege X Esports World Cup. Due to Team BDS winning last year's edition, the Europe and MENA League 2025 will be the most represented region in the tournament.
Here's are the teams that will represent the Europe and MENA League 2025 in the Siege X Esports World Cup:
- G2 Esports
- Team Falcons
- Team Secret
- Virtus.pro
- Gen.G Esports
South America League 2025
Four teams will represent the South America League 2025 Stage 1 in the Siege X Esports World Cup, including:
- FURIA Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- w7m esports
North America League 2025
Four teams will represent the North America League 2025 Stage 1 in the Siege X Esports World Cup, including:
- Spacestation Gaming
- DarkZero Esports
- Shopify Rebellion
- Oxygen Esports
APAC
The APAC region will have three spots, one for each top flight — APAC North, Asia, and Oceania. These are the teams that will represent the region:
- BNK FEARX (APAC North)
- Weibo Gaming (Asia)
- ENTERPRISE Esports (Oceania)
Matches
The Siege X Esports World Cup's group stage will start on August 5 and it will include the following matches:
- G2 Esports vs. Gen.G Esports
- Weibo Gaming vs. Shopify Rebellion
- Team Falcons vs. Team Secret
- BNK FEARX vs. Virtus.pro
- FaZe Clan vs. DarkZero Esports
- Spacestation Gaming vs. w7m esports
- ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
- FURIA Esports vs. Oxygen Esports
For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.