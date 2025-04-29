Rainbow Six Siege X Esports World Cup 2025: Everything you need to know

Although all eyes in the Rainbow Six Siege community are set on the upcoming international event, RE:L0:AD, and the release of Rainbow Six Siege X, which will be on June 10, we can't ignore future events in the game's competitive calendar.

On April 28, the Esports World Cup unveiled more details about Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025. Including the second-highest prize pool of the season, here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025:

Dates

Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between August 5 and August 9, 2025.

Here's how the action will be divided across the four days of competition:

August 5 : Group Stage

: Group Stage August 6 : Group Stage

: Group Stage August 7 : Quarterfinals

: Quarterfinals August 8 : Semifinals

: Semifinals August 9: Third-place match and Grand Final

Prize Pool

Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025 will consist of a prize pool of USD$2M. Here's how the prize pool will be distributed across the participant teams:

1st: USD$750,000

2nd: USD$350,000

3rd: USD$210,000

4th: USD$130,000

5th to 8th: USD$75,000

9th to 12th: USD$40,000

13th to 16th: USD$25,000

Format

Rainbow Six Siege's Esports World Cup 2025 will be divided into two phases: a double-elimination Group Stage and a single-elimination Playoff bracket.

First, the 16 participating teams will be split into two groups of eight rosters each. While Upper Bracket matches will follow a BO1 format, Lower Bracket matches will be BO3 series. The best four teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs.

All of the matches in the playoffs will be BO3 series except for the grand final, which will be a BO5 series. Unlike in last year's Esports World Cup, this time there will be a third place match.

Teams

Here are the teams that will compete in the Siege X Esports World Cup:

Europe and MENA League 2025

Five teams from the Europe and MENA League 2025 will represent the region in the Siege X Esports World Cup. Due to Team BDS winning last year's edition, the Europe and MENA League 2025 will be the most represented region in the tournament.

Here's are the teams that will represent the Europe and MENA League 2025 in the Siege X Esports World Cup:

G2 Esports

Team Falcons

Team Secret

Virtus.pro

Gen.G Esports

South America League 2025

Four teams will represent the South America League 2025 Stage 1 in the Siege X Esports World Cup, including:

FURIA Esports

FaZe Clan

Ninjas in Pyjamas

w7m esports

North America League 2025

Four teams will represent the North America League 2025 Stage 1 in the Siege X Esports World Cup, including:

Spacestation Gaming

DarkZero Esports

Shopify Rebellion

Oxygen Esports

APAC

The APAC region will have three spots, one for each top flight — APAC North, Asia, and Oceania. These are the teams that will represent the region:

BNK FEARX (APAC North)

Weibo Gaming (Asia)

ENTERPRISE Esports (Oceania)

Matches

The Siege X Esports World Cup's group stage will start on August 5 and it will include the following matches:

G2 Esports vs. Gen.G Esports

Weibo Gaming vs. Shopify Rebellion

Team Falcons vs. Team Secret

BNK FEARX vs. Virtus.pro

FaZe Clan vs. DarkZero Esports

Spacestation Gaming vs. w7m esports

ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

FURIA Esports vs. Oxygen Esports

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.