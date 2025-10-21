Siege X Doktor's Curse 2025: Everything you need to know

As Halloween slowly approaches, it's time to initiate the spooky season in Rainbow Six Siege X. Like in previous years, Ubisoft will release Doktor's Curse – however, there's a twist this time.

Always played on Theme Park, Doktor's Curse 2025 will be different as Ubisoft have made a spooky-version of Clubhouse to freshen up the game mode. So, even if you have played previous editions of Doktor's Curse, this year's is already off to a great start.

Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about Doktor's Curse 2025:

When will Doktor's Curse 2025 begin?

Doktor's Curse 2025 will begin on October 22 and it's expected to run until November 4. In other words, Doktor's Curse 2025 should be playable for two weeks.

Unfortunately, the ending date for Doktor's Curse 2025 hasn't been confirmed yet. If we went by the conclusion of the Doktor's Curse 2025 Twitch Drops, Siege's Halloween game mode could end on November 1. We will update this information as soon as Ubisoft release more details about it.

What is Doktor's Curse?

Doktor's Curse is a 5v5 time-limited game mode in Rainbow Six Siege X themed around Halloween's spooky season. In Doktor's Curse, attackers are known as Hunters while defenders are known as Monsters.

While this concept surely is completely different to what Rainbow Six Siege X often has in store, understanding Doktor's Curse is easier than you may think.

Hunters (attackers) have two minutes to find and hunt all of the Monsters (defenders). If they successfully do so, the round is theirs. If a single Monster survives the hunt, they win. Easy, right?

Differently to your usual Rainbow Six Siege X game, the operators' abilities work slightly different. These are adapted to the game mode; attackers move quicker while defenders can turn themselves invisible and boost their speed from time to time.

Here's a list of what operators are expected to be included in each faction, based on the operators that featured in Doktor's Curse 2024:

Hunters

The list of Hunters in Doktor's Curse 2025 includes:

Stalker (Pulse)

Harbringer (Zofia)

Prowler (Lion)

Rusher (Oryx)

Lurcher (Jackal)

Trickster (Dokkaebi)

Strider (Nokk)

Tracker (Deimos)

Monsters

Meanwhile, the list of Monsters in Doktor's Curse 2025 includes:

Smoke

Kapkan

Frost

Lesion

Nomad

Ela

Gridlock

Melusi

Aruni

Thorn

Azami

Fenrir

Again, keep in mind that these operators were part of last year's Doktor's Curse. More operators could be added this year. We will update the lists as soon as the game mode is released!

Doktor's Curse 2025 cosmetics

One of Doktor's Curse's main talking points is their cosmetics: the Rainbow Six Siege X community has always praised the skins released in this Halloween game mode.

While Ubisoft have still yet more details about Doktor's Curse 2025 players should expect a special Doktor's Curse collection including 33 items and a Mythical Memento weapon skin.

For a better look at Doktor's Curse's skins released in previous years, check out our Doktor's Curse's skins guide!

Doktor's Curse 2025 Twitch Drops

Doktor's Curse 2025 will include Twitch Drops as players will be able to claim a Halloween-themed skin for Kaid's TCSG12 after watching one hour of Rainbow Six Siege X streams. This Twitch Drop will start on October 22 and it will be available until November 1.

We will update this article as more information is revealed about Doktor's Curse 2025. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, don't forget to bookmark our site.