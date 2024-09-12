Siege players furious at Ubisoft for changing DX for Vulkan, causing considerable FPS drops

Earlier this week, Ubisoft launched Year 9 Season 3 in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Called Operation Twin Shells, the new season included the new defender Skopós, the Siege Cup, Competitive Packs, Versus AI 2.0, operator balancing updates, and more.

However, players have been astonished by Ubisoft's decision to swap Vulkan for DX. With the launch of Vulkan, players experienced a considerable increase in terms of FPS. Now, after DX was deployed, the opposite has happened — and players haven't welcomed the change with open arms.

The community's reaction didn't take long to take over social media. Shortly after the deployment of Operation Twin Shells, the two-time world champion and current caster Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen expressed his disappointment on his personal X account.

Some other players started showing screenshots of how their FPS performed before and after the arrival of DX11 and DX12 to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, displaying a considerable FPS drop.

Fortunately, solutions to this problem have already been posted on social media. Twitch partner and Rainbow Six Siege streamer IceCold was one of the first to point out one solution.

However, players are still complaining about the swap as they are now wondering why Ubisoft would change something that was already working properly.

One day after the release of Operation Twin Shells, Rainbow Six Siege's official X account posted some feedback about the start of the season, as seen below:

While the FPS drop problem isn't mentioned, the post mentions that the team is "monitoring the effects of recent tech changes closely."

