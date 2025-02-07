SCARZ becomes second team to be knocked out of Six Invitational 2025

SCARZ have been knocked out the Six Invitational 2025 after the team's defeat against Virtus.pro. Before today's match, the Japanese had fallen against the American sides Spacestation and Oxygen Esports.

Overall, the three-time Japanese champions haven't had a great stay in Boston. The team looked sloppy in most of the rounds, with the best example being the roster's defeat against Oxygen Esports, which included a Dias "DiasLucas" Lucas 1v5 clutch.

The team's closer attempt to score points at the Six Invitational 2025 came today when they lost the second map of the series against Virtus.pro on overtime. Unfortunately, after the team was unable to score points against the Russians, the roster was mathematically knocked out of the competition.

This is not the first time that SCARZ get knocked out in the group stage of a Six Invitational. Last year, the Japanese roster finished at the bottom of the standings of Group D after defeats against Team Falcons, Soniqs, LOS, and FURY as they could only win two of the ten maps they played.

Despite the team's result in Boston, Japanese fans still have got CAG Osaka to support as the Cyclops could become the first side in the country to qualify for the playoffs of a Six Invitational since NORA-Rengo reached the semifinals of the Six Invitational 2019.

