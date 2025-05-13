RE:L0:AD Day 3 MVP: Paluh

Luccas "Paluh" Molina has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of RE:L0:AD's Day 3 after his performance for w7m esports against DarkZero Esports.

Following the Brazilians' victories against M80 and FaZe Clan, it's fair to say the Bulls have had the toughest combination of matches so far in the competition. Tomorrow, they won't have to play as they have been awarded with a bye following the conclusion of today's draft.

The former Team Liquid member was the Bulls' best player today as he was outstanding against DarkZero Esports. Here's a look at his numbers against the North American lineup:

SiegeGG rating : 1.52

: 1.52 KD (+/-) : 17-8 (+9)

: 17-8 (+9) Entry : 5-0 (+5)

: 5-0 (+5) KOST : 92%

: 92% KPR : 1.21

: 1.21 Survival : 43%

: 43% Operators mained: Hibana and Mute

After 14 rounds player, the Brazilian finished the match with an average SiegeGG rating of 1.52, the second highest of the day only behind LOUD's Vinícius "live" dos Santos (1.62) and FURIA Esports' Felipe "FelipoX" Lucia (1.53). However, he was the player of the three to play the most rounds, as they had played nine and eleven, respectively.

The Brazilian was exceptional for his team in the entry department, as he got five entry kills and zero opening deaths. At the same time he managed to contribute in every round except for one, ending the game with a KOST of 92 and a SRV of 43.

Here are the players that claimed SiegeGG MVPs in RE:L0:AD before w7m esports' Paluh:

