RE:L0:AD Day 2 MVP: Sarks

Fnatic's Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP of RE:L0:AD's Day 2 after his performance against SCARZ.

The Italian led Fnatic to a flawless win with a SiegeGG rating of 2.13, a K-D of 11-1 (+10), and a perfect KOST. He's the first and so far only player to have registered a SiegeGG rating above 2.00 in RE:L0:AD.

As Fnatic secured a flawless win against the Japanese roster, the Europeans got back the two bullets they had wagered as well as earned an extra two thanks to the Flawless Card bonus. As we're headed to the third day of Group Stage action, the orange roster currently sits on seventh place mainly thanks to today's performance.

Here's a look at Sarks' stats for Fnatic in the team's victory against SCARZ:

SiegeGG rating : 2.13

: 2.13 KD (+/-) : 11-1 (+10)

: 11-1 (+10) Entry : 1-0 (+1)

: 1-0 (+1) KOST : 100%

: 100% KPR : 1.57

: 1.57 Survival : 86%

: 86% Operators mained: Thatcher and Lesion

It's worth mentioning that Spacestation Gaming's Ethan "Nuers" James was named as SiegeGG's MVP of RE:L0:AD's Day 1 after his performance against G2 Esports.

