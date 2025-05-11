Skip navigation (Press enter)
RE:L0:AD Day 1 MVP: Nuers

Nuers was on fire against G2 Esports.

Nuers SSG
David Via

Spacestation Gaming's Ethan "Nuers" James has been chosen as the SiegeGG RE:L0:AD Day 1 MVP after his performance in the astronaut's 7-4 win against G2 Esports.

In his debut for the astronauts, the former Oxygen Esports player led his teammates to a great start to Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever professional competition.

Here's a look at Nuers' stats for Spacestation Gaming in the team's victory against G2 Esports:

  • SiegeGG rating: 1.70
  • KD (+/-): 16-7 (+9)
  • Entry: 4-0 (+4)
  • KOST: 82%
  • KPR: 1.45
  • Survival: 36%
  • Operators mained: Capitão and Warden

Although Nuers was the player chosen for today's SiegeGG MVP distinction, we also considered BNK FEARX's Park "Mephi" Ju-wan (1.90) and Wildcard's Evan "Kanzen" Bushore (1.85). Curiously enough, the three performances took place in Rainbow Six Siege X's modernized Chalet.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X and RE:L0:AD, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.

