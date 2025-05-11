RE:L0:AD Day 1 MVP: Nuers

Spacestation Gaming's Ethan "Nuers" James has been chosen as the SiegeGG RE:L0:AD Day 1 MVP after his performance in the astronaut's 7-4 win against G2 Esports.
In his debut for the astronauts, the former Oxygen Esports player led his teammates to a great start to Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever professional competition.
Here's a look at Nuers' stats for Spacestation Gaming in the team's victory against G2 Esports:
- SiegeGG rating: 1.70
- KD (+/-): 16-7 (+9)
- Entry: 4-0 (+4)
- KOST: 82%
- KPR: 1.45
- Survival: 36%
- Operators mained: Capitão and Warden
Although Nuers was the player chosen for today's SiegeGG MVP distinction, we also considered BNK FEARX's Park "Mephi" Ju-wan (1.90) and Wildcard's Evan "Kanzen" Bushore (1.85). Curiously enough, the three performances took place in Rainbow Six Siege X's modernized Chalet.
