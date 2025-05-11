RE:L0:AD Day 1 MVP: Nuers

Spacestation Gaming's Ethan "Nuers" James has been chosen as the SiegeGG RE:L0:AD Day 1 MVP after his performance in the astronaut's 7-4 win against G2 Esports.

In his debut for the astronauts, the former Oxygen Esports player led his teammates to a great start to Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever professional competition.

Here's a look at Nuers' stats for Spacestation Gaming in the team's victory against G2 Esports:

SiegeGG rating : 1.70

: 1.70 KD (+/-) : 16-7 (+9)

: 16-7 (+9) Entry : 4-0 (+4)

: 4-0 (+4) KOST : 82%

: 82% KPR : 1.45

: 1.45 Survival : 36%

: 36% Operators mained: Capitão and Warden

Although Nuers was the player chosen for today's SiegeGG MVP distinction, we also considered BNK FEARX's Park "Mephi" Ju-wan (1.90) and Wildcard's Evan "Kanzen" Bushore (1.85). Curiously enough, the three performances took place in Rainbow Six Siege X's modernized Chalet.

