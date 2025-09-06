Ram’s Elite Bundle to be released on September 12 according to Ubisoft’s teaser

Ubisoft is launching a brand-new Elite Bundle to Rainbow Six Siege X just ten days after the release of Operation High Stakes. This time, Ram has been the chosen operator, as her Elite Bundle will arrive to the game on September 12.

Ram was released to Rainbow Six Siege on August 2023 with the launch of Operation Heavy Mettle. This means that the attacker will get her Elite Bundle two years after her release.

While Ram’s Elite Bundle hasn’t been fully revealed yet, the teaser displayed above shows Ram’s Elite gadget skin for her BU-GIs. We can also see the drone carrying a bag of food — we don’t know who’s the lucky soul that gets it!

It’s also worth mentioning that Ram’s Elite Bundle teaser was recorded on the Dual Front map, which is something that makes this collection a bit more special.

The South Korean attacker is a one-speed, three-health operator who’s mainly known for her soft breaching abilities. The operator is a strong alternative to more common picks like Buck and Sledge. Although she’s slower than the previously mentioned attackers, the South Korean attacker isn’t exposed while using her gadget as she can have her primary weapon equipped while her BU-GIs do the dirty job. If you want to play vertically, Ram can be a better option than Buck and Sledge, period!

Ram’s Elite Bundle price is yet to be revealed. However, based on other Elite Bundles in Rainbow Six Siege X’s shop, we think Ram’s Elite Bundle will cost between 1,500 and 1,800 R6 Credits depending on if you own a Siege X Membership or not.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X