Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2 patch size and post-test server bug fixes

Banner Image: Ubisoft

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's new season, Operation New Blood, will be released on June 11. With only a few hours left for the patch to be deployed on the live version of the game, Ubisoft has launched a small look at tweaks that will be made to the game after hearing the players' feedback. Furthermore, Ubisoft unveiled the patch size for Operation New Blood.

Keep on reading to find out more about Operation New Blood and its hidden changes!

Y9S2 Patch Size

Operation New Blood's patch size will be different depending on the platform you play Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Here are the official patch sizes released by Ubisoft:

Ubisoft Connect: 3.45 GB

Steam: 2.8 GB

XBOX One: 3.19 GB

XBOX Series X: 3.56 GB

PlayStation 4: 3.64 GB

PlayStation 5: 3.29 GB

Compared to the previous season, Operation Deadly Omen, patch sizes are smaller. This is probably because of the lack of brand-new content being added to the game, despite the additions of Sentry and Sentinel.

Operation New Blood will be deployed in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege on June 11 at 1 PM UTC.

Players will have the chance to download the new expansion after the maintenance has been completed. Then, the ranked standings will be reset and players will have access to a new battle pass.

Most notable tweaks coming from the Test Server

Thanks to the players' feedback while Operation New Blood's Test Server was open, Ubisoft's developers have been able to spot and fix multiple issues that had gone unnoticed. Here are all of the bug fixes included in the patch notes:

Gameplay

FIXED - Aiming down sights while holding a shield and handgun is too fast.

FIXED - Damage for Bailiff 410 decreased when laser sight is equipped.

FIXED - Missing ACOG attachment for AK-74M.

FIXED - ACOG B and ACOG C attachments offset on the UZK50GI.

FIXED - Brava's Kludge Drone is missing the loading bar when converting devices.

FIXED - Players stuck in loading after pick phase.

FIXED - Operator with shield isn't protected when Operator and Opponent melee attack each other at the same time.

FIXED - AI Bots attempt defuse too late if defuser is planted on whiteboard in 2F Meeting Room on the Consulate map.

FIXED - AI bots continue shooting after end of round.

FIXED - Players can't progress if drone is destroyed by Mute's Signal Disruptor in the Attack Tutorial.

FIXED - Friendly Fire penalties are given out during Free For All matches.

FIXED - AI bots do not relocate after being scanned if in camping positions.

FIXED - High ping players spin in place when observed by other players.

FIXED - Points awarded when destroying a surface a device is being placed on during deploy animation.

FIXED - Players are soft locked if camera isn't destroyed before rappelling in the Attack Tutorial.

FIXED - Missing muzzle VFX on semi-automatic weapons.

FIXED - Players can double vault with a deployable shield and Azami's Kiba Barrier.

Level Design

FIXED - Bed is not recognized as part of 1F Bunks on the Lair map.

FIXED - Legs clip through walls while laying prone under desk at 2F Sewing Room of Herford Base map.

FIXED - C4 can't be retrieved when thrown on to railings and not standing on stairs on various maps.

FIXED - AI bots fall through trap door when trying to counter-defuse at 2F Gym on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight between gun cases at B Arsenal on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sigh through openings in the bike lift in 1F Garage on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED - Player can navigate onto the coffee machine located at 2F Waiting Room on the Theme Park map.

FIXED - Wrong compass location displayed at 1F White Stairs on the Kanal map.

FIXED - Players can navigate onto the doorway located at EXT Lift on the Lair map.

FIXED - Operator clips through the platform located at 1F Garage on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED - The bottom section of the shower isn't bullet proof in 2F Bathroom on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED - Drone can spawn inside the wall when the player selects EXT Lift as spawn location on the Lair map.

FIXED - Map is too dark in Eastern corner of 1F Closet on the Consulate map.

FIXED - Players are able to gain access to an advantageous position in 1F Map Room on the Kanal map.

FIXED - Players are able to gain access to an advantageous position in 2F Upper Arcade on the Theme Park map.

FIXED - Players are able to gain access to an advantageous position in 3F Electrical on the Favelas map.

FIXED - Players are able to gain access to the area under the purple tarp on EXT Rooftop on the Coastline map.

FIXED - Players remains stuck when entering prone between the boxes located at EXT Roof on the Lair map.

FIXED - Players remains stuck between the chair and the box located at EXT Terrace on the Villa map.

FIXED - Players remains stuck between stairway rail and the container located in EXT Lift on the Lair map.

FIXED - Defenders aren't detected outside when exiting from Second floor balcony near 2F East Stairs on the Border map.

FIXED -Two Reinforcements are needed for the wall between 2F Fountain and 2F Main Hallway on the Border map.

FIXED - Players can get stuck on a washing machine in 1F Luggage Hold on the Plane map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight below the railings in 2F Mezzanine on the Outback map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight between the fridge doors in EXT Motel Balcony on the Outback map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight between the storage door and fence in 1F Warehouse on the Nighthaven Labs map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight between the wall and the door frame in 2F Operational on the Lair map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight between the crates in 1F Briefing on the Lair map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight towards 2F Pillar room on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map by vaulting on top of a shelf in 2F Reading Room.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight between the wall and bracket in 2F Statue Gallery on the Emerald plains map.

FIXED - Unintended line of sight towards EXT Parking on the Consulate map by running out from B Yellow Stairs to EXT Courtyard.

FIXED - Players can navigate on top of the kiosk in EXT Christmas Market on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED - Players stuck when exiting rappel next to a metal box in EXT Lobby Side on the Nighthaven Labs map.

FIXED - Players can vault inside a double bunkbed in 2F Dorms on the Outback map.

FIXED - Players can navigate to the top of a suspended cabinet in 1f Coat Check on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED - Players can navigate to the top of a bake tray rack in 1F Kitchen Cooking on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED - Fire VFX is still present on Pillars of the Tower Map after changing to being undamaged.

FIXED - Defuser can't be picked up if it's dropped during vault over a palm tree in EXT Unloading Zone on the Fortress map.

FIXED - Bird flock has unintended behavior on the Villa map.

FIXED - Various collision, asset, and texture issues on maps.

FIXED - Various planting and pick-up defuser issues.

FIXED - Players are unable to pickup deployable and throwable devices in various spots on various maps.

Operators

FIXED - Players can self-revive instantly if Doc has previously shot them while they are wearing Rook's Armor Pack.

FIXED - Missing detonation timer on Flores's RCE-Ratero Charge drone HUD.

FIXED - Previous ping still visible after scanning another set of footprints with Jackal's Eyenox Model III.

FIXED - Missing connection status screens in match replay for Valkyrie's Black Eye.

FIXED - Remove prompt for Lesion's Gu Mine does not function as described while standing near a dropped defuser.

FIXED - Unusual behavior, movement and looping SFX for Flores' RCE-Ratero Charge drone after deploying on various spots of various maps.

FIXED - Missing knife object during Caveira's interrogation ability.

FIXED - Oryx's Remah dash doesn't protect him from melee attacks with a shield.

FIXED - Deimos' DeathMARK Tracker selects a random target after initial target is eliminated.

FIXED - Deimos' DeathMARK Tracker ping isn't visible when Deimos is downed.

FIXED - Deimos' DeathMARK Tracker pops in and out rapidly when Deimos cancels the marker on a Defender immediately after it's applied.

FIXED - Deimos' DeathMARK Tracker still applies to the target when Deimos is eliminated during the gadget's activation.

FIXED - Tracker Intro plays for the affected target by Demos' DeathMARK Tracker if Deimos is eliminated during the countdown phase of the round.

FIXED - Incorrect warning message displays if Deimos' DeathMARK Tracker is activated on an Operator in an area that deactivates electronic devices.

FIXED - HUD feedback is unavailable for Deimos' DeathMARK when no drones are available.

FIXED - Operator is visible by Deimos' DeathMARK Tracker if Deimos is in an area that deactivates electronic devices during the countdown phase of the round.

FIXED - Missing VFX for Deimos' DeathMARK Tracker in kill cam when Deimos is eliminated by a Defender Operator affected by his ability.

FIXED - Defender Icon missing after scanning with Jackal's Eyenox Model III.

FIXED - Various animation issues.

User Experience

FIXED - Messages aren't converted in speech to text and text to speech.

FIXED - Windows display scale impacts in-game resolution on the Vulkan API.

FIXED - L3 behavior automatically set to sprint when modifying lean left while aiming setting to any other key and then back to default in customize controls window.

FIXED - Controller layout order for PC is different compared to other platforms.

FIXED - Chat background opacity has no effect on chat background during pick and ban phases.

FIXED - Operators hold the default weapon instead of the equipped weapon in the Operator preview.

FIXED - Text on Diegetic Panel is hard to read when close to the countertop.

FIXED - Item source sorting causes items to appear in the wrong categories under the latest category of the inventory tab.

FIXED - Headshot count and hits tracker disappear when target HP bar in the second lane disappears.

FIXED - Multiple operators' uniforms can't be added to favorites in the inventory tab.

FIXED - Scroll bar is missing from the headgear and uniform sections of the appearance menu.

FIXED - The recoil pattern for shotguns is broken in the shooting records of the Shooting Range.

FIXED - Missing button indicators to navigate the Shooting Range Lane 3 Options menu tabs while using a controller.

FIXED - Wrong description for laser barrel attachment.

FIXED - Language specific characters are not shown when sorting by name on multiple localizations.

FIXED - Various Match Replay issues.

FIXED - Various UI issues.

Audio

FIXED - Countdown SFX can be heard at the end of a Free for All match.

FIXED - Incorrect voice line plays when Thermite's Exothermic Charge if affected by Mute's Signal Disruptor.

FIXED - Incorrect voice line plays when Fuze's Cluster Charge is affected by Mute's Signal Disruptor.

FIXED - Incorrect voice line plays when Hibana's X-Kairos is affected by Mute's Signal Disruptor.

FIXED - SFX from Bandit's Shock Wire and Kaid's "RTILA" Electroclaw is only heard from one side of the wall.

FIXED - Missing SFX for drone entering Mute's Signal Disruptor.

FIXED - Various audio issues.

Later today, more information will be unveiled regarding Y9S2, which should be deployed this afternoon at 1 PM UTC. Operation New Blood will include balancing changes for Solis and Fenrir, a rework for Recruit, and many more quality-of-life tweaks.