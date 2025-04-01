Y10S1.2 Patch Notes: Rauora's D.O.M. Panel gets multiple fixes, and more!

Releasing a new operator to Rainbow Six Siege is always complicated. It doesn't only affect the game's meta but it also presents multiple challenges; that's why Ubisoft allows players to test the new character on a Test Server for two weeks.

However, although it may seem unthinkable from the player point of view, it's very easy that bugs make it past the Test Server. If that's the case, Ubisoft always ends up deploying small updates to fix those.

Logically, the release of Rauora has presented some challenges. Her operator gadget, the D.O.M. Panel, has introduced a brand-new concept to the game: attackers can now technically barricade doors.

Unfortunately, some bugs survived to the Test Server and players have had to live with them throughout the first weeks of Operation Prep Phase. However, Ubisoft is already deploying fixes to make Rauora as healthy as possible to the game. That's exactly what Y10S1.2 is: a patch to get rid of most of Rauora's bugs.

Here's what Ubisoft explained in Rainbow Six Siege's Y10S1.2 Patch Notes:

Bug Fixes

Operators

Fixed- Rauora's D.O.M. Panel trigger won't work if the panel is closed while on a drone.

Fixed - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel can't be deployed if it's facing the front of a deployable shield.

Fixed - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel appears lowered in the killcam, even when it's actually raised.

Fixed - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel trigger looks closed or missing after deployment during the end of round.

Fixed - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel is placed incorrectly on a double door during the end of round.

Fixed - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel doesn't deploy on lower floor doorways when shot through a hatch at a specific angle.

Fixed - Rauora's D.O.M. Panel becomes unresponsive when its red target is shot.

User Experience

Fixed - Universal weapon skins are missing for Skopós' PCX-33.

With these changes, players shouldn't encounter many issues while playing with or against Rauora's D.O.M. Panel.

We believe the best fix is the first one on the list, as players being able to block the panel trigger with a drone would cause plenty of frustration especially when defenders had to retake a site.

Rainbow Six Siege's Y10S1.2 Patch will be deployer later today, on April 1, 2025, at 9 AM EDT and 1 PM UTC. The expected downtime is 60 minutes.

