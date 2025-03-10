Five reasons to play Operation Prep Phase

With the reveal of Rainbow Six Siege X being just around the corner, the hype around Rainbow Six Siege is close to reaching post-Six Invitational 2024 levels.

According to Steam Charts, Ubisoft's FPS has averaged around 66,000 players in the last 30 days, which is slightly above May 2024's 60,000. Additionally, on March 9, 2025, Rainbow Six Siege registered 142,041 concurrent players; the game's highest number of concurrent players since April 2024.

Although this is mainly caused because the previously mentioned Rainbow Six Siege X hype, here are five reasons why you should get into Rainbow Six Siege now in Operation Prep Phase instead of waiting for Rainbow Six Siege X.

Celebration Packs

The main reason to play Operation Prep Phase are this season's exclusive Celebration Packs. These have been released to the game as Ubisoft's way to celebrate the nine years of Rainbow Six Siege.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege Celebration Packs: Everything you need to know

It's fair to say Celebration Packs are the best packs ever released in Rainbow Six Siege. These include over 1,400 cosmetics released during the first nine years of the game, with around 20% rare, 20% legendary, and 50% epic.

If that wasn't enough, Celebration Packs are very easy to obtain. These can be found in the Operation Prep Phase Battle Pass and the Pack section. You can purchase a Celebration Pack starting from 13,500 Renown!

New attacker Rauora

Rauora is Rainbow Six Siege's new attacker. It's a two-speed, two-health operator who brings a brand new weapon, the Reaper MK2, as well as a unique operator gadget, the D.O.M. Panel Launcher.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege operator guide: Rauora

Rauora's D.O.M. Panel Launcher allows her to fire a retractable bulletproof panel on doorframes. These can be activated and deactivated by both attackers and defenders.

The D.O.M. Panel Launcher is a very creative gadget that allows attackers to modify the defenders' site, making it easier to plant.

As mentioned above, Rauora also brings a new weapon, the Reaper MK2. It's a submachine pistol that allows her to be deadly in close-range gun fights. However, some people have already complained about the gun's performance as they think the weapon should be buffed.

Reputation System

After finally exiting its beta phase, the Reputation System is now fully operational. This means that players who are respectful will get rewards including Renown, cosmetics, Packs, and others.

Read more: Reputation System in Rainbow Six Siege: Everything you need to know

Being responsible, well behaved, and helpful with the rest of members is now a way to earn prizes. Additionally, you will not only get the flame indicating you're a positive member in the community but you will also get special operator card backgrounds.

All in all, the current Reputation System is a great method by Ubisoft to encourage the community to be nice in Rainbow Six Siege.

DX12

Ubisoft first tried to implement DX12 in Operation Twin Shells. Unfortunately, it was a disaster and Ubisoft took the decision to revert the change; hence why the negative reaction when fans saw Ubisoft was bringing back DX12 in Operation Prep Phase.

As stated in a post in Rainbow Six Siege's official X account, the implementation of DX12 to the game this season was "essential" as Ubisoft can now "fully focus on a single API that will give us room to not only optimize the game, but support future rendering technologies to enhance immersion, benefit our anti-cheat efforts, and strategic opportunities."

So far, one week after the arrival of Operation Prep Phase, no major complaints have arose. In fact, some people in the community who had heavily criticized the return of DX12 have already praised its efficiency.

Rainbow Six Siege X

While Rainbow Six Siege X won't be released until the end of Operation Prep Phase, the fact that the Rainbow Six Siege's most revolutionizing chapter is just around the corner is enough reason to get now into the game.

No matter if you're a newcomer or a veteran, playing Operation Prep Phase is the best way to introduce yourself to what's to come. It's now the time to get familiarized with the game's operators and maps to be at your best before the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X!

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and the transfer window, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.