Reputation System in Rainbow Six Siege: Standings, how does it work, how to improve, rewards, and more!

On December 3, Ubisoft released the final season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9: Operation Collision Point.

While Blackbeard's operator rework stole the show, Ubisoft added brand-new features to the game, like the full release of the Siege Cup and Drone Jump Trajectories, and tweaked others like the Reputation System.

The Reputation System is the backbone of the community and it encourages players to have good behavior while playing Rainbow Six Siege. However, following the Reputation System overhaul introduced to the game in Operation Collision Point, we understand there may be some doubts on the air.

To help you not just understand the Reputation System but also to improve your position in the game, we have written this Reputation System guide with everything you need to know:

What is the Reputation System?

The Reputation System is a tool to calculate a player's behavior in Rainbow Six Siege. Depending on your behavior while playing the game, the Reputation System will put you in one of the five Reputation System rankings.

Reputation System Rankings

The Rainbow Six Siege Reputation System currently has five rankings. Belonging to a respectable position will give you benefits while falling down the Reputation System Ranking will negatively affect your experience.

Here's a look at each ranking and its impact on a player's Rainbow Six Siege experience:

Dishonorable

It's the lowest ranking a player can get. Players who have been given Dishonorable status have shown repeated disruptive behavior that has negatively affected other players.

Dishonorable players will experience the following negative impacts:

-50% XP and Renown from each every match

Locked from Ranked, Standard, and Siege Cup

No Ranked or Commendation Rewards

Disruptive

The second lowest ranking in the standings. It means that players have shown more disruptive behavior than good behavior and must improve in some areas.

Disruptive players will experience the following negative impacts:

-25% XP and Renown from each every match

Locked from Siege Cup

No Ranked or Commendation Rewards

Respectable

It's the most common ranking in the Reputation System. Respectable players don't tend to be toxic and their behavior has been more positive than negative.

Respectable players will experience the following positive impacts:

+1 point towards a Standing Bonus each match

Esteemed

The second highest ranking in the Reputation System. Players in this ranking are level-headed, show dedication, and positively collaborate with their teammates.

Esteemed players will experience the following positive impacts:

+3 points towards a Standing Bonus each match

Esteemed Operator Card Background

Exemplary

It's the highest ranking a player can get. Exemplary players are those who help other players with communication, constant pieces of advice, and treat everyone with respect while demonstrating leadership.

Exemplary players will experience the following positive impacts:

+5 points towards a Standing Bonus each match

Exemplary Operator Card Background

However, Standing Bonuses and Operator Card Backgrounds are currently deactivated due to the Reputation System currently being in its beta phase. Penalties aren't deactivated.

How does the Reputation System work?

To understand the Reputation System, it's important to explain how Rainbow Six Siege's Reputation System works.

With Operation Collision Point, Ubisoft introduced Units. Each action a player does will be measured using this brand-new measurement concept. The more Units a player has, the higher their placement will be in the Reputation System Standings.

The actions performed by a player will have an impact on the Reputation System for 90 days or 100 matches. Therefore, your position could abruptly change after those go by.

Reputation System Standings

Based on the Units a player collects, their position on the Reputation System Standings will change. However, understanding the Reputation System Standings may be a bit complicated.

To the left corner of the standings, players can see their Negative Units. To the bottom right corner, the Positive Units. The dot marks your current position on the Reputation System Standings. Plain and simple, the more Positive Units you have, the better your placement in the Reputation System Standings will be.

How to get Positive Units?

Players can check their Positive Units' progress in Positivity. The Overall Positivity graphic is divided into two categories, including:

Commendations: Given by teammates and opponents.

Positive communication: Given to players who send positive text chats.

To get Positive Units, players must get involved in a match, communicate, and be respectful with both teammates and opponents.

Commendations

When we talked about Positive Units, we mentioned Commendations. These are given to players at the end of the match when the team screen shows up. There, you can give commendations to your teammates, and they can do so with you.

Here's a look at the different Commendations in Rainbow Six Siege:

Valor: A player who is positive and brings joy.

Dedication: A player who is engaged and reliable.

Guidance: A player with good leadership, who communicates a lot and inspires.

Here's how many Positive Points Commendations give you in Rainbow Six Siege:

Receive 1 teammate Commendation: +2.7777 positive units

Receive opponent Commendation: +3.5714 positive units

The same happens with positive text chats. This is how many Positive Units these can give you in Rainbow Six Siege:

1 positive message sent during a match: +2.7777 positive units

2 positive messages sent during a match: +3.1250 positive units

3 or more positive messages sent during a match: +4.1666 positive units

How are Negative Units given?

Players can check their Negative Units' progress in Negativity. The Overall Negativity graphic is divided into six categories, including:

Ally damage: Damaging your teammates.

Negative communication: Being disrespectful to your teammates.

Abandons: Abandoning a match.

Ally gadget destruction: Destroying your teammates' gadgets.

Friendly Fire: Killing your teammates.

MouseTrap: Using mouse and keyboard while playing on a Console.

When doing one of these, you will get Negative Units. If you constantly do these actions, your position on the Reputation System Standings will be affected.

Here's how many Negative Units every negative action can give you in Rainbow Six Siege:

Abandon: +6.2500 Negative Units

Ally injuries

2 ally injuries in a match: +3.1250 Negative Units

3 to 4 ally injuries in a match: +5.0000 Negative Units

5 or more ally injuries in a match: +8.3333 Negative Units

Friendly Fire

Intentional Team Kills: +5.0000 Negative Units

Squad Reverse Friendly Fire: +3.5714 Negative Units

Ally Gadget Destruction

4 to 5 times in a match: +4.1666 Negative Units

6 to 7 times in a match: +6.2500 Negative Units

8 or more times in a match: +8.3333 Negative Units

Mousetrap: +12.5000 Negative Units

Negative Communication

1 removed message: +3.1250 Negative Units

2 removed messages: +4.1666 Negative Units

3 or more removed messages: +8.3333 Negative Units

2 flagged messages: +3.1250 Negative Units

3 flagged messages: +4.1666 Negative Units

4 or more flagged messages: +8.3333 Negative Units

We hope this guide solves all of your questions about Rainbow Six Siege's Reputation System. If you still have questions, you can check out Ubisoft's official blog post about the Reputation System back when it was first released.

