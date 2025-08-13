Rainbow Six Siege X release new operator gadget teaser for Operation High Stakes

Ubisoft have shared a teaser of Rainbow Six Siege X’s new operator, which will be released to the game in Operation High Stakes.

Read more: When is the next season of Rainbow Six Siege X?

The teaser, a twelve-second video, shows Rainbow Six Siege X’s new operator throwing his operator gadget. Right when he throws it, the clip ends, preventing watchers from seeing what the gadget does.

Unfortunately, as the clip doesn’t show what the next operator’s ability will do, any guess could be right. However, given that the only image of the operator is a blurred picture of him being surrounded by lasers, we expect his gadget to do something with those.

Additionally, Ubisoft have also confirmed that Operation High Stakes’ new operator will bring a new weapon to the game. Given Ubisoft’s teasers of the upcoming gun, which they say will “pack a punch,” we expect it to be a shotgun.

Operation High Stakes will be revealed on August 17, 2025, and it will include a brief look at what’s coming in Rainbow Six Siege X’s Y10S3. So far, Ubisoft have already confirmed that new modernized maps will be introduced to the game, as well as operator balancing changes, security updates, and many more!

