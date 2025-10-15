Rainbow Six Siege X's new Halloween event to be released on October 22

Rainbow Six Siege have teased the release of a new Halloween event set on Clubhouse. The event will be released to the game on October 22, 2025, and it will likely stay for a fortnight.

Today's teaser first shows Clubhouse's garage. Immediately, the motorbikes on the garage vanish and, instead, a huge generator replaces them. The rock music also disappears and the classic Doktor's Curse song starts playing in the background.

For years, Ubisoft celebrated Halloween in Rainbow Six Siege with the same time-limited event, called Doktor's Curse. Every year, new operators and cosmetics would be added, as well as making tweaks to rooms and utilities. However, this is the first time that the map is changed, as the Halloween game mode has always been played on Theme Park — except for Mad House, the Halloween event released in October 2018.

This Halloween game mode was first teased during the celebration of Rainbow Six Siege X's first international event, RE:L0:AD, which took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in May 2025. Therefore, seeing Clubhouse making an appearance in the spooky season isn't exactly a big surprise; however, it's definitely a great decision by Ubisoft as it will freshen up the player's spooky season.

For more information about Ubisoft, the BLAST R6 Major Munich, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.