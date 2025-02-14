Rainbow Six Siege unveils new Aruni Elite Bundle

Rainbow Six Siege has unveiled a new Elite Bundle for Aruni, which players can already get on the in-game store. This is the defender's first Elite Bundle and it's the first one released to the game since Gridlock's Koala Elite Bundle.

Aruni's Elite Bundle is called "Always Forward" and brings a uniform with a lot of military vibes. The Elite Bundle also includes a special leg prosthetic. In fact, the Aruni Elite Bundle also includes some images of the operator's accident that had her lose some of her body parts.

As in other Elite Bundles, Aruni's Elite Bundle gates will have a unique look. So far, Elite Bundles are the only way that players have to customise the operator's gadget.

In Rainbow Six Siege, Aruni is one of the most unique defenders in the game. Her gates force attackers to waste utility to open them, going from attacking drones to throwable gadgets. If you place Aruni's gates in key doors, you will surely get into the attackers' minds. In fact, these will stay active even if you die, and any player can re-activate them after thirty seconds!

Aruni's Elite Bundle is already read to be purchased for 1,800 R6 Credits. However, keep in mind that players who are part of the Membership program will get a price reduction of 10%. This means that Membership players can purchase it for 1,630 R6 Credits! Unfortunately, Elite Bundles can't be acquired with Renown.

