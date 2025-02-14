Rainbow Six Siege teases release of new weapon

With Year 10 and the next Rainbow Six Siege season being just around the corner, fans are already excited about the content coming in the next few weeks.

Earlier today, Ubisoft surprised the community with the release of a picture showing a new weapon. In this case, it looks like a handgun with a scope, similar to Ela and Zofia's handgun. Additionally, fans also noticed the X on the picture, which could be a hint towards Rainbow Six Siege X.

This will be the first handgun released to Rainbow Six Siege since Deimos' Vendetta, which is part of the attacker's ability. However, in this case, we don't know if this handgun will also be operator-exclusive.

So far, Ubisoft has only teased the next operator once, with a video of the ability being used. In the video released on February 12, players could the shade of the gadget in action, which it feels like it will be an alternative to Castle and Aruni. However, the gadget hasn't been shown yet.

