Rainbow Six Siege teases new anti-cheat feature called Mousetrap

Rainbow Six Siege has today released a video including some of the features that will be announced at the Six Invitational 2023 about the upcoming operation, Operation Commanding Force.

At the Six Invitational 2023, the developers will also discuss what's to come during Year 8. It will also include information about the future of Rainbow Six Siege's esports.

However, today's announcement hyped the community as one of the teasers was about a possible anti-cheat update.

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege Operation Commanding Force's new operator will be an attacker

Rainbow Six Siege anti-cheat Mousetrap

Rainbow Six Siege has teased a potential new anti-cheat feature called Mousetrap.

Currently, there's no information about it. However, it's another of Ubisoft plans to fix the cheating problem in Rainbow Six Siege.

The reveal will include more information on the upcoming anti-toxicity features, game balancing, and more!

Operation Commanding Force will add many new features to Rainbow Six Siege! Players will be able to enjoy a new operator, which will likely be an attacker.

Operation Commanding Force's new attacker will include a new type of drone, which looks like a Flores gadget. It looks big, so could we be talking about a new explosive drone? Maybe a drone that can destroy the defenders' gadgets with some kind of taser like Twitch's special drone?

Moreover, the drone seems to be used in what looks like a new map. Will there be a new map deployed to the game with Operation Commanding Force? By the images, we think that yes!

Operation Commanding Force looks extremely exciting, so make sure to not miss out the full reveal on Feb. 18!

Read more: Rainbow Six Siege to rework reloading in Operation Commanding Force

How many Siege operations are in a year?

Operation Commanding Force will be the first operation of Year 8. In a single year, Rainbow Six Siege releases four different operations, which are deployed to the game with a difference of three months between each.

The operations are announced during the esports events, such as the Six Invitational or the Six Major. Heading to Year 8, though, the system will change, as there will only be two Six Majors.