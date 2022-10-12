Rainbow Six Siege releases Hibana Major '22 Bundle

Rainbow Six Siege has released a new esports bundle to support the November Major prize pool. It features Hibana, a Japanese operator, as the event was originally planned to take place in Asia. However, Ubisoft has been forced to move the Six Major to Europe, with Stockholm and Jönköping, Sweden, being the new locations.

Hibana Major '22 Bundle

Hibana's brand-new bundle is very similar, to not say an exact copy, of Jackal's Six Major EU bundle. It includes a weapon skin for her Howa Type 89 Assault Rifle, a special headgear, a special uniform, and a universal operator card background.

Players must spend 1,200 R6 Credits to unlock the special bundle. However, players who have the Premium Battle Pass will enjoy a 10 percent discount. If that's the case, you will only have to pay 1,080 R6 Credits. Keep in mind that you can't use Renown to purchase this bundle.

Who will play in the Jönköping Major?

The R6 Jönköping Major will be played from the Nov. 21 to 27, with the group stage matches played in Stockholm. The best eight teams will then move to Jönköping, as the playoffs will be held together with DreamHack Winter 2022.

As of now, only two teams have qualified for the Jönköping Major:

TSM FTX

Spacestation Gaming

While LATAM's four representatives are likely to be the Brazilian Copa Elite Six teams, w7m esports, Team Liquid, Black Dragons, and FaZe Clan, it's still very uncertain who is going to represent Europe and APAC.

Who has won this year's Six Majors?

So far, 2022 has seen two different international champions; DarkZero Esports and Rogue. The Americans won the Charlotte Major after a 3-2 victory over Astralis, while the Europeans won by the same scoreline in one of the best Siege matches in history against FaZe Clan.

While DarkZero are not in the Jönköping Major race any more, it's very likely that we see the current Major champions Rogue in Jönköping. Additionally, Rogue has recently partnered with Ibai Llanos' esports organization KOI and will be eager to advertise that at the Major.