Rainbow Six Siege Operator Mastery: Operator badges, how to complete them, and more!

In Operation Collision Point, Ubisoft added multiple brand-new features to Rainbow Six Siege including Blackbeard's rework, the release of crossplay between PC and console, the full launch of the Siege Cup, and Operator Mastery.

In this article, we will focus on the latter one. Although the game's operator badges have been out since Operation Collision Point's arrival, not many players are showing off their badges on their operator cards.

Therefore, we have decided to write this guide to explain everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege's Operator Mastery, including information regarding how to unlock the operator badges, what are these, and more!

What are operator badges?

In Rainbow Six Siege, operator badges are titles given to players for completing tasks or challenges. These titles can be added to operator cards and will be shown as part of the operator portrait. Players can put a maximum of three operator badges per operator portrait.

Operator badges are used to display your best accomplishments in Rainbow Six Siege as well as to show what your best traits are. For instance, if you have an operator badge related to plants, other players should assume you often finish attacking rounds after the defuser was planted.

How to check my operator badges?

To check your operator badges you have to press on any operator and press on badges. Once you're there, you will be able to see the operator badges under your possession and your process towards getting higher tiers. Exciting, right?

Types of operator badges

While operator badges where just recently introduced to Rainbow Six Siege, there are already over a tenth of challenges that players can complete.

Each operator badge is divided into one, two, three, or four tiers. You can complete them by playing Ranked, Standard, Quick Match, or Siege Cup.

Here are all of the operator badges available in Operation Collision Point and what you have to do to earn them:

Elite operator badges , included in Elite Bundles.

, included in Elite Bundles. Clutched , given to players who clutch rounds.

, given to players who clutch rounds. A new angle , given to players who assist or eliminate opponents while rappelling.

, given to players who assist or eliminate opponents while rappelling. Always watching , given to players who get scan assists.

, given to players who get scan assists. Medic! , given to players who revive teammates.

, given to players who revive teammates. Survivor , given to players who survive rounds.

, given to players who survive rounds. This is my rifle , given to players who get assists or kills while using Assault Rifles.

, given to players who get assists or kills while using Assault Rifles. Finish the job , given to players who survive in rounds where the defuser has been planted.

, given to players who survive in rounds where the defuser has been planted. Fast and precise , given to players who get assists or kills while using Submachine Guns.

, given to players who get assists or kills while using Submachine Guns. No pictures , given to players who destroy at least two Observation Tools (cameras, drones...) in winning rounds.

, given to players who destroy at least two Observation Tools (cameras, drones...) in winning rounds. MVP , given to players who regularly get MVP titles.

, given to players who regularly get MVP titles. Positive influence , given to players who get commendations of any type.

, given to players who get commendations of any type. Lethal precision , given to players who get assists or kills while using a Sniper or a Designated Marksman Rifle.

, given to players who get assists or kills while using a Sniper or a Designated Marksman Rifle. Rack another , given to players who assist or eliminate opponents while using Shotguns.

, given to players who assist or eliminate opponents while using Shotguns. For honor , given to players who assist or kill opponents while using a melee attack.

, given to players who assist or kill opponents while using a melee attack. I keep it on me , given to players who assist or kill opponents while using Machine Pistols.

, given to players who assist or kill opponents while using Machine Pistols. 65% more bullet per bullet , given to players who assist or kill opponents while using Light Machine Guns.

, given to players who assist or kill opponents while using Light Machine Guns. Ace up the sleeve , given to players who get Ace victories.

, given to players who get Ace victories. I just like guns , given to players who unlock all of the mastery tiers.

, given to players who unlock all of the mastery tiers. Operation Complete, given to players who have finished the Battle Pass.

Is there an equip all option for operator badges?

When you get a universal cosmetic that you like, players often want to equip it to all their guns. Fortunately, in that case, players can simply use the Equip to all option so they don't have to do it manually in each weapon.

However, regarding operator badges, we have bad news: operator badges can't be equipped to all at once. This means that you have to go to all your operators and manually equip your preferred operator badge. With Operator Mastery being a brand-new feature, we expect Ubisoft to add this feature in the near future.

Can I remove an operator badge?

Well, luckily, the answer to this question is positive. Yes, players can remove an operator badge.

To do so, you must go to the badge section and select the operator badge that you want to remove. Then, if you're on PC, you just have to hold X. You can click on the option too.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.