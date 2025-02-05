Rainbow Six Siege's next Siege Cup to be played on February 7

Ubisoft has unveiled a new edition of the Siege Cup will be played on February 7. The tournament will be played exactly two weeks after Ubisoft had to cancel the Siege Cup scheduled for January 24 due to registration issues.

To prevent more registration issues ahead of the edition that has been scheduled for February 7, Ubisoft has "added some background adjustments."

The maps included for this edition of the Siege Cup are Clubhouse, Lair, Chalet, and Skyscraper. Therefore, other popular maps like Oregon or Kafe won't be available, at least not in this Siege Cup edition.

Here's a look at the starting times for each Siege Cup, according to the different regions:

NA and LATAM Siege Cup: 5 PM EST UTC-5

EU and MENA Siege Cup: 12 PM EST UTC+1

OCE and APAC Siege Cup: 8:30 AM UTC-5

As in previous editions of the Siege Cup the tournament will be played on a Friday, a starting time that clashes with the players' work and studies. We expect Ubisoft to change the Siege Cup starting time and dates in the future.

Keep in mind that if you want to compete in the next Siege Cup, you will have to register 30 minutes before the start of the tournament. To play in the Siege Cup, you have to create a team with four more players.

