Rainbow Six November Major to be held in Sweden, playoffs at DreamHack Winter

Ubisoft today announced that the 2022 R6 November Major will be held in Sweden once more, instead of in Asia as previously announced. This marks the third event in Sweden in one year, following the Sweden Major in Nov. 2021 and the Six Invitational in Feb. 2022.

While the group stage will be held independently in Stockholm, where SI 2022 was moved to, the playoffs will be held at DreamHack Winter in Jönköping, at the Elmia Congress Center. The Jönköping Major will have its own stage and activities, however, but will also offer access to other DreamHack Winter events.

The group stage of the November Major will be held from Nov. 21 to 23 and will not be open to the public, while the playoffs will be during the DreamHack Winter dates of Nov. 25 to 27. This follows the postponement and extension of the November transfer window, from between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4 2022 to between Dec. 10 2022 and Jan. 5 2023.

Ubisoft had previously announced the location of the November Major as "Asia" during the Year 7 roadmap reveal at the Six Invitational 2022. The November Major in 2021 was also originally set to be held in APAC, but was also moved to Sweden due to travel restrictions and local regulations in the APAC region.

Ubisoft gave no details regarding the reason for the move this time, except stating that they "had to adapt [their] plans and switch locations".

Tickets to the playoffs of the Jönköping Major are already available on the DreamHack Winter website.

A special Hibana bundle is also availble for purchase in the in-game store, with 20 percent of the revenue earned from sales directly contributing to the prize pool of the Major.