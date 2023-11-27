Operation Vector Glare Y7S2 Maintenance - time, size, details

Rainbow Six Siege has made public the exact release time of Operation Vector Glare, the game's newest season. The announcement also includes information about the patch size and when will it be deployed on each platform.

When will Rainbow Six Siege launch Operation Vector Glare?

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Vector Glare will be released tomorrow, June 14.

Operation Vector Glare will include a new operator, Sens. Sens is a three-health, one-speed attacker who brings a new gadget, called R.O.U. Projector System. Its ability can't be compared to anything else on the game, so we highly encourage you to give Sens a try!

Operation Vector Glare also includes a new Team Deathmatch map, located in Greece. We have already tried out the map on the Test Server, and so far so good. It is a very cool map designed to have constant gunfights.

Players will also have access to the game's brand new Shooting Range, which users have already tried out in the Test Server as well.

Operation Vector Glare looks promising, but to play it you first must install it.

Operation Vector Glare patch size

Operation Vector Glare's patch size differs depending on your platform. The maintenance time will also be different.

Rainbow Six Siege's announcement doesn't surprise anyone, with PC being the first, PlayStation the second, and XBOX the third.

PC: 09:00 ET, 13:00 UTC

PlayStation: 10:00 ET, 14:00 UTC

XBOX: 11:00 ET, 15:00 UTC

Regarding the patch sizes, this time these will be very similar regardless of the console.

Steam: 4,9GB

Ubisoft Connect: 4,8GB

XBOX One: 4,39GB

XBOX Series X: 4,63GB

PS4: 4,93GB

PS5: 4,58GB

With Operation Vector Glare being released tomorrow, esports competitions are finally back. The North American League will kick things off, with the Charlotte Major champions DarkZero Esports facing beastcoast in the first match of the evening.