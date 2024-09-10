Operation Twin Shells: Patch size and release time

With Ubisoft releasing Operation Twin Shells to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the game's official X account unveiled more information about the patch size, its exact release time, and multiple bug fixes.

As in previous patches, the size varies depending on the platform used. Here's more about the Operation Twin Shells' patch size and the time it's being deployed to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege!

Patch size for Operation Twin Shells

Operation Twin Shells is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 3. Here are the patch sizes for each platform:

Ubisoft Connect: 4.06GB

Steam: 4GB

Xbox One: 7.9GB

Xbox Series X: 8.1GB

PlayStation 4: 9.2GB

PlayStation 5: 8.2GB

Therefore, the biggest patch size is the one for PlayStation 4 users, who will require 9.2GB to download Operation Twin Shells. Meanwhile, Steam users will only require 4GB.

When is Operation Twin Shells being deployed?

Operation Twin Shells will be deployed on September 10 at 9 AM EDT and 3 PM CEST. You can check your local time using a time converter.

Operation Twin Shells will introduce multiple brand-new features to the game. Here are the most important ones:

Additionally, Ubisoft is fixing some minor bugs that affected the players' experience while playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. You can check those in Ubisoft's blog post.